The whole Carmelite world is awaiting word of sainthood for one of their own. News of two important decisions brings the case of Blessed Titus Brandsma ever closer to his promotion as a saint.
In an email reply, Archimandrite Glen Pothier, judicial vicar of the Diocesan Office of Tribunal/Canonical Affairs and episcopal delegate for the investigation, stated “The latest news (May 25, 2021) from the postulator general is confirmation of the theological claims that this healing took place through the intercession of Blessed Titus,” and on September 26, 2020, an acknowledgment said the healing was scientifically and medically impossible. “Both steps were monumental,” remarked Pothier.
Two down and two to go: The next step is a decision from an Ordinary Session of the Cardinals and Bishops in the Congregation for Causes of Saints. The email adds, “…if a positive recommendation is made, the prefect of the congregation (currently Cardinal Marcello Semeraro) will transmit it to Pope Francis in order to convene a consistory – a formal meeting of the College of Cardinals called by the pope. Following approval, a decree will be drawn up announcing the canonization.”
That comes as very good news to to Father Michael Driscoll, O. Carm., who has allegedly been healed through the intercession of Blessed Titus. With over 50 years of service, Father Driscoll devoted his adult life to the priesthood and his order, being appointed as a parochial vicar at St. Jude Catholic Church in Boca Raton in 1992. Two years later, the parish came under the direct care of the Carmelites with Father Driscoll as pastor, tasked with overseeing continued growth of not only the parish, but its school. He retired in 2011.
Beginning in 2004, his pastoral years were overshadowed by a dire medical diagnosis that no one wants to hear: Stage IV cancer. Like anyone, Father Driscoll needed a miracle — a big ask and even bigger ‘if’. Dr. Eric Moum, a dermatologist in Boynton Beach, initially diagnosed the cancer had metastasized. Doctors extracted an advanced malignant metastatic melanoma from his head that spread to his neck. They also removed numerous lymph nodes, a salivary gland and grafted skin from his thigh to replace the loss atop his head. Then he endured 35 days of radiation. Father Driscoll had touched a relic of Blessed Titus to parts of his head and neck before the surgery.
Dr. Anthony Dardano, M.D., associate dean of Florida Atlantic University’s medical school and a parishioner, is another believer in the supernatural healing. He served as the medical expert for the diocesan inquiry, attending selective meetings to prepare a final medical summary that was sent to Rome, together with the testimony of many witnesses. “It’s a miracle he survived this,” he said. “Melanoma is deadly. My son is a plastic surgeon; he agrees. He did one of Fr. Driscoll’s skin grafts. We will all go to Rome when it happens.”
Much has been written about an alleged miracle being attributed to a modern day Carmelite mystic and martyr, Titus Brandsma. This extraordinary human being speaks volumes to us today. A man of peace, Father Titus Brandsma fought the world’s most heinous evil: Nazism. His valiant convictions produced a legacy imbued with steadfast courage in the face of insurmountable odds.
Brandsma was small in stature and an unassuming friar but he was influential in the Netherlands as a professor who taught theology at the Catholic University of Nijmegen. He was a popular speaker and newspaper journalist. Appointed as spiritual advisor to the mostly lay staff members of the more than 30 Catholic newspapers in the country, he strengthened relations between the hierarchy and the workers. Titus, well qualified as liaison, had no difficulty befriending new colleagues.
He boldly defended the rights of the Catholic press and safeguarded against Nazi indoctrinization, urging papers not to print their propaganda. He refused to expel any Jewish children from Catholic schools, earning the name “dangerous little friar.”
The institution at Nijmegen, first of its kind in the modern history of the Netherlands, sparked great enthusiasm among Dutch Catholics. Brandsma combined writing and other activities with his teaching career. He successfully lobbied the government to negotiate loans and grants. He was diligent in his Carmelite way of life in hours of prayer and meditation on his knees, but taking time for people, too. His ear was inclined to artists and scholars alike. In his relentless pursuit of service to others, his health took a toll. In agonizing pain, he suffered a physical collapse in the summer of 1921; with repeated hemorrhaging, he clung to life until autumn. Suddenly, by early winter, he recovered, ready to minister.
Dutch Protestants and Catholics took faith seriously. Both were quite willing to die for their beliefs. By the end of the 1800s, they had learned to coexist as separate and distinct groups. Protestants, whose communicants included the king and queen, were in the majority, by number and prestige.
Brandsma’s influence was respected among seculars as well as religious. As both chaplain for the Association of Catholic Journalists and an academic, he spared no criticism and openly rejected the ideology of National Socialism as pagan. He is most noted for a quote: “He who wants to win the world for Christ must have the courage to come in conflict with it.” That he did.
Adolf Hitler’s German National Socialists rose to power in 1932. As Hitler’s notoriety swelled, so did a collective sense of foreboding. During this time, the Catholic University of Nijmegen typified the resilience of Dutch Catholics who suffered persecution through centuries of political and religious division.
When Germany trounced Poland in World War II, Netherlands was next. German tanks branded with swastikas burst across the land on May 10, 1940, ushering a blitzkrieg to crush any organized military resistance. Now, Nazi officials and collaborators held political control backed by armed forces. Consequently, objectors were deemed traitors.
Fascist policies of the Nazi regime infiltrated Dutch society, making inroads for the open persecution of Jews — as was done in Germany — and the proactive resistance of Catholic leaders, who announced on January 26, 1941 that the sacraments were to be refused to Catholics known to be supporters of the Dutch National Socialist Party.
Arrested at his monastery, Brandsma was transported to the Scheveningen prison for interrogation – yet held fast under pressure. He was then sent to the concentration camp of Amersfoort, where he labored and lived in horrid conditions. Brought again to Scheveningen for further interrogation, he was later moved to a camp where he found respite that nurtured his spirit.
In June 1942, he was among 2,700 other clergy sent to the infamous Dachau concentration camp on cattle cars – his final destination. Existence was cruel: imagine his food deprivation, forced labor and inhumane scientific experiments on prisoners, including Titus. Yet he was a model of faith in prayer and urged others to pray for the guards.
Non-German priests were not permitted to celebrate Mass in the camp, where the majority of the priests were Polish. Still, Brandsma carried out his priestly duties. German priests would smuggle the Eucharist in an eyeglass case and he would distribute it. Although Brandsma’s faith was robust, his health was frail.
Weary from harsh treatment, he was consigned to the camp hospital where he was killed by lethal injection of carbolic acid administered by a nurse to whom he gave a primitively handmade rosary. The same nurse who despised Catholics underwent a profound conversion. In 1985, she was a primary witness for Titus’ beatification. Dutch Carmelites proposed Brandsma for sainthood after the war. Pope John Paul II declared him “blessed” in 1985, the first step towards sainthood. Although he died on July 26 (the feast day of Sts. Joachim and Anne), his liturgical memorial is celebrated on July 27.
