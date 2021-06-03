Msgr. Tom Skindeleski, pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Delray Beach, was celebrated for his 50 years of dedication to the priesthood by clergy and religious, parishioners, local community members and clergy living abroad. Family and friends as far away as Hawaii attended the Mass and reception, May 16, 2021, in honor of Msgr. Skindeleski.
The parish expressed while they were blessed to be able to hold the celebration, there were many notable guests who were not able to attend due to lingering travel restrictions. Of those unable to attend was Bishop Noel Simard of Valleyfield, Quebec, a longtime friend of Msgr. Skindeleski. Bishop Simard sent a letter that was read at the reception. Archbishop Patrick Pinder of Nassau, Bahamas, prepared a special video message congratulating Msgr. Skindeleski, in his absence from the event. This was played for all to see during the reception. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito attended the reception and provided congratulatory remarks.
A highlight of the day was when Maria Sachs, District 5 County Commissioner, presented Msgr. Skindeleski with a proclamation declaring May 16, 2021, as Msgr. Tom Skindeleski Appreciation Day. The proclamation encompassed a notable roster of Msgr. Skindeleski’s achievements, including serving as the Florida State Chaplain, Diocesan Chaplain, and Parish Council Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus; serving as a champion of the migrant community by leading 19 mission trips to the jungles of Guatemala to serve the educational and spiritual needs of the indigenous people, and holding the role of parochial vicar at variety of parishes in the diocese.
