Retreat

Parish leaders in catechetical and youth ministries and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults team members celebrate at their Aug. 19, 2023, retreat in the cathedral's Family Life Center in Palm Beach Gardens.
Unbound Prayer Ministry

Deacon Les Loh talks during the retreat about the third key in Unbound Prayer Ministry: renunciation.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  The Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Faith Formation presented a retreat Aug. 19, 2023, to help parish leaders in catechetical and youth ministries and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults team members to prepare for the new year, which will officially begin Sept. 17, with Catechetical Sunday.

The morning, attended by more than 100 parishioners, focused on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ theme for Catechetical Sunday, “Come to me all you who labor and are burdened” (Mt 11:28). Liliana Soto-Cabrera, diocesan director of faith formation, said the retreat was an effort to offer spiritual nourishment to those who teach the Catholic faith. A welcome video from Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito was shown to the retreatants that expressed his appreciation for their work.

