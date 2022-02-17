PORT ST. LUCIE | It was a joyous occasion for married couples celebrating milestone anniversaries as they renewed their vows Feb. 12, 2022, at the 38th annual wedding anniversary Mass at St. Lucie Parish.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the liturgy with Conventual Franciscan Father Mark Szanyi, pastor of St. Lucie. The bishop thanked Father Szanyi for his graciousness and hospitality.
“It is a great joy to be with you today to celebrate your marriage anniversaries, a very happy occasion, for you and for all of us,” Bishop Barbarito said. “You truly are the family of God, and you live your lives showing that.”
There were 145 couples from 16 parishes celebrating 25, 40, 50 or more years of marriage this year. As the bishop read the names of the couples married 69 years or more, they each received vigorous applause from family and friends.
“We have some special couples celebrating 69 and 70 and 75 years,” he said. “Nicholas and Rose Mauro celebrating 70 years from St. Lucie; Joseph and Joan Fauci celebrating 70 years from Holy Family; Salvatore and Rose Ann Sabia celebrating 69 years from St. Lucie; Arthur and Marion Kimicata celebrating 69 years from Holy Family; Charles and Marie LoMonaco celebrating 69 years from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; and George and Clara White celebrating 75 years, St. Helen.”
Clara White said afterward: “It is so wonderful that we have been married for so long. Be kind to each other and love one another is the answer to a long marriage, and I give thanks to God always.”
Silvana Petroni, who is celebrating 60 years of marriage to her husband, Antonio, said, “God and our church have been very important in our life. We have eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and more to come.”
Ivan and Lenna Reid are marking 50 years of marriage. Lenna said, “This is our golden 50. What has made our marriage a long one is God has always been in the middle of everything in our lives.”
“I am so happy and proud and thankful to God to reach 50 years of marriage,” Ivan said.
Bishop Barbarito’s uplifting homily focused on God’s creation of man and woman. “God made the human person to be like him in his image and in his likeness, and God is a communion, a communion of love for all eternity.”
Speaking about society today, he said, “We live truly in a broken culture which does not even understand any more the plan of God, the purpose of God and his creation. We live in a culture that believes that we can change things opposite the way God has created them.”
Referencing Pope Francis’ exhortation on marriage, Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), Bishop Barbarito said, “Certainly as he urged his words and spoke his words about the dignity, the nature, the need for marriage in our world today, you men and women, you husbands and wives, you families here present today would represent without any question all of the things that he was talking about: all of the virtues, all of the splendor, all of the need that we have for family life in our world today.”
A highlight of the anniversary celebration was the ceremony in which couples faced each other holding hands while renewing their marriage vows and dedication to one another, as they did so many years earlier at their weddings.
At the end of the ceremony, Bishop Barbarito gave a blessing to all the married couples in attendance.
Norman and Jan Levassieu, who are snowbirds from Rhode Island celebrating 40 years of marriage, were thankful for the celebration and meeting the bishop for the first time.
“The Mass was so special. I am so impressed by Bishop Barbarito and how humble and warm he is,” Norman said. “I feel as though I have known him all my life.”
Jan added, “What a wonderful bishop. I am so happy to have met him.”
An anniversary Mass for the southern end of the diocese is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton.
The liturgies are organized by the diocesan Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry. For information, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/marriage-family-life-faith-formation-youth-ministry/ or www.facebook.com/DiocesePBFamilyLife or call the office at 561-775-9539.
