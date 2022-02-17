PALM BEACH GARDENS | More than 400 men gathered Feb. 12, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola to be inspired by popular Catholic speakers Peter Herbeck and Father John Riccardo.
The event began with pastries and coffee in the parish hall, followed by a Eucharistic procession by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito inside the cathedral. The bishop explained to the men that he would need to leave soon so he could preside at a 10:30 a.m. wedding anniversary Mass in Port St. Lucie.
“Thank you for being men of the family,” he told them, “and as you continue your day, know you will be in my prayers at my Mass today. God bless you. May he strengthen you, and may you continue to be witnesses of faith, hope and love in a world that needs that witness so badly.”
Event organizer Jim Manhardt introduced Herbeck, the first speaker, who also served as emcee for the day. He spoke about the spiritual battle going on today, and encouraged the men to pray for God’s help to bring Christ’s light to the world.
“The Scriptures, the catechism, the magisterium and the saints give us everything we need to know for the times we’re living in. And we should not be surprised that the world’s in turmoil,” Herbeck said.
He introduced Father Riccardo, a former pastor in Michigan, whose father was president and CEO of Chrysler Corp.
Father Riccardo spoke about the kerygma, or proclamation of the Gospel. He said, “The Gospel, in the end, is this simple: you matter. You matter. You’re worth dying for to God. You’re worth the trouble.”
We show someone how much we love them by our actions, Father Riccardo said. Mothers take care of a sick child because that child is worth it. “Jesus, from the cross, says to you and me, ‘You are worth the trouble.’”
During the talks, the sacrament of reconciliation was available to the men.
John Kenney, of St. Clare Parish in North Palm Beach, enjoyed the presentations and the rest of the event.
“It’s been very engaging and very thought-provoking, and very right on target with the issues that are going on in our lives as men and Catholics,” he said.
“It’s very renewing, and it’s just a wonderful experience, being given instruction on being better husbands, better fathers and better Catholics,” Kenney said.
The rally’s closing Mass was concelebrated by Father Gavin Badway, rector of the cathedral, with several other priests, before lunch was served in the parish hall. The men attending the rally were given a copy of Father Riccardo’s book, “Rescued: The Unexpected and Extraordinary News of the Gospel.”
For more information on the day’s sponsor, Catholic Men for Jesus Christ, visit https://www.catholicmenforjesusflorida.com/. To learn more about events in the diocese, go to www.DiocesePB.org.
