PORT ST. LUCIE | In poker, nothing beats a royal flush. And in the Catholic faith, nothing beats living a saintly life and spending eternity in heaven.
Dave Walline’s card-playing analogy was featured at a Catholic Men’s Rally Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie.
The day began with breakfast and an opening prayer by Conventual Franciscan Father Mark Szanyi, St. Lucie pastor, and included talks by Walline and Jack Mitchell, members of the parish’s San Damiano Disciples for Men Group.
The five “cards” that all Catholics should strive to draw are actually five “yes’s” that everyone can make in life, Walline said. They are: believing in God the Father; following Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior; receiving the Holy Spirit in baptism and confirmation; having the humility to admit sinfulness and the need for the sacrament of reconciliation; and follow the word of God and precepts of the Catholic Church.
That “winning hand” will go far in getting you to heaven, he said.
“But if you pull one card out, and you don’t get that back, now you’re down to just a high card. And with a pair of deuces, the devil will take you out, so you’ve got to get all five,” Walline said. “If you examine yourself and say, well, I haven’t been to confession in a while or I missed Mass or I’m kind of doubtful about the Eucharist, you’re kind of pulling cards out of your hand. You’re losing that royal flush.”
In his presentation, Mitchell, a psychologist, encouraged the 50-some men who attended to make steady progress in their spiritual growth. He used a ratchet wrench to illustrate the gradual changes that can take place and make a huge long-term difference in men’s lives.
The San Damiano group, which sponsored the rally, meets Wednesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. in the parish library, 425 S.W. Irving St. Walline said, since Franciscans serve the parish, the group derives its name from the church in Assisi, Italy, where St. Francis had an encounter with Jesus.
The group runs a program in which bags of beans and rice are collected at church from parishioners. The bags are then brought by truck to people in need in Indiantown and Pahokee. Several tons of rice and beans have been delivered in the eight years the program has been operating, he said.
“We’re kind of ‘faith-raisers,’ not fundraisers,” Walline said. The group members are involved in many different parish ministries. Parishioners are always urged to evangelize, he said, and San Damiano offers various ways to do that.
A convert to the Catholic faith who entered the church in 1986, Walline said many Catholic men seem unsure about what to do when their children fall away from the faith or they’re impacted by other challenges.
Too many men seem ill-prepared to be the head of their household when it comes to spiritually leading their families, he said. It’s time for them to step up, examine the cards they have been dealt and make some adjustments.
Walline said his father encouraged him to love his occupation no matter what he chose to do.
“He said it’s not about success. It’s about virtue and values,” he said. “You could have cars, houses, planes and all that, but if you’re not a virtuous, faith-based man, you’re nothing. He always said, ‘You come in with nothing, but you go out with your reputation, your name.’”
He has been blessed in so many ways, Walline said. “I don’t need more stuff. I just want to know and share my faith with others, and get my kids and my family to have faith. That’s what my goal is.”
For more information on the San Damiano Disciples for Men Group, email Larry at larrywilliams2406@gmail.com or call 772-359-5822. To contact St. Lucie Parish, visit www.stlucie.cc or call 772-878-1215.
