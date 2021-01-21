Palm Beach Gardens | The annual Catholic Men for Jesus Christ of Florida men’s rally, which took place Jan. 16 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, was modified this year to adhere to COVID-19 health precautions and protocol.
The Diocese of Palm Beach welcomed a limited number of attendees — all who wore masks and practiced social distancing — to a day of reflection and spiritual growth. The social gathering that typically follows the rally was cancelled this year but, that did not hinder the spirits among the men present.
Despite the restrictions, participants were jubilant to hear the dynamic and inspirational speaker Marian Father Donald Calloway, author of articles and books on St. Joseph and the Blessed Mother. His latest books, “Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father” and “10 Wonders of the Rosary” reflect some of the themes touched upon in his presentation at the rally.
Father Calloway spoke about how on Dec. 8, 2020, Pope Francis declared it the Year of St. Joseph, and urged participants to consecrate themselves to St. Joseph, who he described as “first knight of Our Lady,” “the man that God entrusted his son to” and “the man that God obeyed.”
“This is extraordinary because we have never had a Year of St. Joseph,” Father Calloway said. “You need to model him in his love, in his sacrifice, in his sanctity, in his purity. Make this consecration, I beg you. You will want to be like him. You will realize that there is no other man like him. We need him today more than ever. The program of preparation and consecration only takes 33 days. It can be undertaken on your own or in a group.”
Aldwin Liwanag, a parishioner at Queen of Apostles Church in Royal Palm Beach, brought his two young sons with him, Aldrich and Alvaro, to hear Father Calloway speak about the importance of praying the rosary and consecrating their lives to St. Joseph.
“I finished my consecration to St. Joseph. It is so powerful, as fathers, to consecrate ourselves to the dad of our church. I want to teach my sons that we need to be real men and stand up for and defend our faith.”
His son, Alvaro, described St. Joseph as “a leader of the Holy Family, the dad of Jesus. I want to live a good life and look to him and follow him like my dad does.”
Father Calloway also focused his presentation on the power of the rosary, a spiritual weapon given to the world by the Blessed Mother, and its importance in overcoming sin.
“We are in a spiritual battle,” he said. “We have to man up to the challenge. We have to take up the spiritual weapon of war, the rosary. I am holding right now a sword, powers that can slay dragons, demons. This rosary doesn’t get spoken without bearing fruit. When you participate in that, you have power to overcome your own vices and struggles and then to help improve things: your family, your parishes, your dioceses, your country, the world.”
He continued, “Unless you are a man who is humble and wields this weapon in prayer, you are not going to slay that dragon. You’re not. Whatever that is in your life. Whether it’s impurity, gambling or pride.”
Following Father Calloway’s presentations, Father Gavin Badway, rector of the cathedral, celebrated Mass. In his homily he said, “If you want to know what it is to be a man, you look to Christ.”
“That is true manhood. If you want to know how to be a man, you should practice your faith on a regular basis,” Father Badway said, adding, “St. Joseph knows what we went through because he went through it himself.”
At the modified rally was a strong showing of young men who traveled from St. Helen Church in Vero Beach. Jesús Fuentes, a young man from St. Helen Parish, said he came to the rally to “learn more about God and to follow St. Joseph in my life.”
His friend, José Vargas, said he was looking for spiritual guidance in his life. “I came here to prepare for the new year and to be guided by St. Joseph, and to ask the Holy Spirit to guide me wherever God wants to take me in life.”
Anthony Calderaio and his son, Anthony Jr., came to the rally to hear Father Calloway speak about the importance of men being strong spiritual leaders.
“I thought it was so refreshing to hear a lot of the things that we search for as Catholics,” the younger Calderaio said. “I am definitely going to do the consecration to St. Joseph.”