Above, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, left, sits with Bishop Thomas Paprocki, of Springfield, Illinois, during the Men's Rally Jan. 28, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. At right, men listen intently to a rally speaker.
Matt Birk, a former NFL offensive lineman, speaks during the rally, organized by Catholic Men for Jesus Christ.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Nearly 1,100 men attended the annual Men’s Rally Jan. 28 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, with a special focus on sports and faith, sponsored by Catholic Men for Jesus Christ. 

The rally featured two talks by Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, an avid hockey goalie and marathon runner. Each talk was based on a book he has written, “Holy Goals for Body and Soul: Eight Steps to Connect Sports with God and Faith” (2013), and “Running for a Higher Purpose: Eight Steps to Spiritual and Physical Fitness” (2021), both published by Ave Maria Press.

