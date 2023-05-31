Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the annual Memorial Day Mass May 29 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach. His homily focused on the national holiday and the church's feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, that was commemorated that day. Afterward, led by the Palm Beach Pipes and Drums bagpipers, the bishop placed a wreath at a monument to fallen military personnel.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito addresses those gathered at the annual Memorial Day Mass May 29 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach.
WILLIAM CONE | FC
WILLIAM CONE | FC
WILLIAM CONE | FC
Palm Beach Pipes and Drums bagpipers somberly performed as Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito placed a wreath at a monument to fallen military personnel.
WILLIAM CONE | FC
