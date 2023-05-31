Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the annual Memorial Day Mass May 29 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach. His homily focused on the national holiday and the church’s feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Moth0er of the Church, that was commemorated that day. Afterward, led by the Palm Beach Pipes and Drums bagpipers, the bishop placed a wreath at a monument to fallen military personnel. (PHOTOS BY WILLIAM CONE | FC)

