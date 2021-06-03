Royal Palm Beach | For retired U.S. Air Force veteran Stafford Hall, Memorial Day is a time to honor the valiant men and women in the armed forces who never made it home.
“I’m very lucky to have returned to my loved ones in one piece,” Hall said. “Others have not been so lucky.”
Hall shared this reflection at the Memorial Day Mass, May 31, 2021, celebrated by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach.
“It’s heartening to see a gathering at the cemetery this year. It shows unity for our country and respect for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Hall said. He also mentioned that he prayed especially for his cousin serving as a lieutenant in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Because of pandemic restrictions, the annual Memorial Day Mass was cancelled in 2020. This year, many faithful gathered around the cemetery’s outdoor chapel for Mass, enjoying the wide-open spaces to socially distance and still follow CDC protocols. The opening ceremony included a Presentation of Colors by Air Force Junior ROTC students from Lake Worth High School and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Brad Zahn of U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class. Zahn served at Naval Submarine Medical Center in New London, Connecticut from 1978 to 1980 and at Naval Regional Medical Center, Charleston, South Carolina from 1980 to 1982.
The Gospel reading focused on the visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary to her cousin Elizabeth. Bishop Barbarito remarked how the reading was similar to that of the faithful’s visiting their loved ones at the cemetery that day.
“Today we are here to visit those who have gone before us,” the bishop said. “We acknowledge how important human relationships are in life when we miss our loved ones, especially this past year as things were limited with the pandemic. By visiting her cousin Elizabeth, Mary reminds us how important relationships are to us and how they influence us in many ways. Without God at the center of our relationships, they lose meaning — they become fragile.”
The bishop continued that when we lose a loved one, our relationship to them is not gone, but that the loved one has gone on to the fullness of life.
“Putting our faith in God is what puts our lost relationships into perspective. We trust that the loved ones lost have gone to be with the Lord. Today, we remember those who gave their lives and, on the feast of the Visitation of Mary, we ask the patroness of America to lead us closer to her son, Jesus Christ.”
Daniel Lewis, administrator of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, said Memorial Day honors the fallen and provides families of these loved ones a day to mourn and remember.
“This day is for the families who are suffering too. There’s something about these sacred grounds that provides serenity and peace, and I think that comforts a lot of those who are grieving their loved ones.”
As the new director of the diocese’s only Catholic cemetery, this was Lewis’ first time organizing the Memorial Day Mass, which he hopes to expand upon next year as pandemic restrictions lessen.
“So many faithful look forward to this Mass with Bishop Barbarito. It’s a small way we can honor those who gave so much,” Lewis said.
Meghan Bright, whose father served in the Vietnam War, looks forward to participating in the Mass. She shared how her father was fortunate to return safely home, but that he often spoke of friends who didn’t make it.
“My father liked to say that serving in the Armed Forces is like writing a blank check for your country. Some people pay with their lives,” she said.
Bright attended the day’s events with her husband, who was part of the Palm Beach Pipe and Drums Band. The bagpipe ensemble processed through the cemetery following the Mass, playing traditional hymns and patriotic songs.
The cemetery is home to two Eagle Scout projects that honor veterans and first responders, which were appreciated by cousins Annette Tucci and Claire Cox. Tucci’s father was a World War II Army veteran and Cox’s father served in the air force. Both cousins were grateful to honor their fathers with a Memorial Day Mass and ceremony.
“As Catholics, we have tremendous respect for those who have passed and a duty to keep them alive through our memories and by visiting the dead. It’s very comforting to have this special day at the cemetery to honor my father, who is buried here, said Tucci.”
To learn more about Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, visit ourqueen.org or call 561-793-0711. Follow the cemetery on Facebook and YouTube @OurLadyQueenofPeaceCemetery.
