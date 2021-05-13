Crowning 1

Pictured is Holy Cross Catholic Preschool and Center's Sr. Pat McCabe, CSC and Monroe Scarlett, a Pre-K 4 student, crowning the Blessed Mother at the May Crowning.
crowning 2

St. Luke School in Palm Springs came together to crown Mary in the school courtyard. 
crowning 3

Second grade students at St. Jude School in Boca Raton participated in the school's time-honored tradition of crowning Mary in the month of May. 
crowning 4

The girls in St. Clare School's second grade class were led by eighth graders in the May Crowning.

