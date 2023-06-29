Miracle House

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is joined at the June 24, 2023, liturgy by, from left, Deacon Miguel Muñoz and Fathers Joe Papes, Daniel Donohue and Kevin Nelson.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito speaks to those gathered for Saturday morning Mass June 24, 2023, in the Chapel of the Holy Innocents at Birthline/Lifeline's Miracle House in West Palm Beach.
The faithful listen to Bishop Gerlad M. Barbarito's homily at the Mass June 24, 2023, in the Chapel of the Holy Innocents at Birthline/Lifeline's Miracle House in West Palm Beach.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito connects the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling one year ago to the feast of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist.

WEST PALM BEACH  |  What more fitting place could there be for Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito to celebrate the June 24 first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe vs. Wade abortion decision than the Chapel of the Holy Innocents at Birthline/Lifeline’s Miracle House on 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

Local pro-life Catholics joined the bishop for Mass in the small worship space, along with Fathers Daniel Donohue, Kevin Nelson and Joe Papes and Deacon Miguel Muñoz. Prayerful music was led by Jesus Lopez. The overriding sentiment of those in attendance, as expressed by Bishop Barbarito, was thankfulness to God for the court’s decision that shifted the abortion issue from the federal government to the states.

