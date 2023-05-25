Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

This year, on Monday, May 29, two significant celebrations coincide. One is ecclesial, the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, and the other is national, Memorial Day. While these are two separate celebrations, reflection upon them reveals a similarity which is at the core of both. That core is sacrifice. It is well to reflect upon both of these celebrations in light of that core element.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May. The history of its celebration began during the American Civil War (1861-65) when, during it, many American citizens began to place flowers on the graves of those who had lost their lives in the war. In 1865, at the conclusion of the war, it was suggested that a day be formally set aside to honor those killed in the war. It was later suggested that May 30 be declared an annual celebration to remember those who died, under the title of Decoration Day because of the flowers placed upon the graves. By the turn of the century, nearly every state held Decoration Day as an official holiday. After World War I, it was expanded to honor those killed in all of the nation’s wars. After World War II, it became known as Memorial Day. In 1971, Congress established Memorial Day as a federal holiday and fixed its observance on the last Monday of May.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.