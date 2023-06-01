Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

On the last day of May we celebrated the feast of the Visitation of Mary. At his audience on the last Sunday of May before the Visitation, Pope Francis announced a day of prayer for the Synod on Synodality, asking in a particular way for the intercession of Mary. He said, “Let us ask the Virgin Mary to accompany this important stage of the synod with her maternal protection.” How fitting it is to pray to Mary for the work of the synod as she is a true model of what synodality is all about.

Synodality calls for us to listen intently to others so that we can hear what they are saying. We live in a culture today in which listening is very difficult to do. There is a great deal of noise around us, coming from a digital age in which everyone is expressing an opinion and trying to influence others to follow it. So many times, people are articulating how they want to respond to someone before they even hear what the other person is saying. Listening is essential, as it is only by hearing that we respect others and ultimately are able to listen to the prompting of the Holy Spirit. 

Mary listens

Easter lilies, symbols of purity and resurrection, overshadow this celestial rendering of Mary. Bishop Gerald Barbarito suggests Mary’s ability to listen made her the first and perfect disciple.

