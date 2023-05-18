May crowning at Lourdes Noreen McKeen

Following the May crowning at the Lourdes Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach are Carmelite Sisters. Diane Mack, Ann Dailey and M. Kevin Patricia Lynch, along with Father Tomasz Bochnak, staff and residents, and Ian Ramirez, who recently received his first Communion and placed the crown of flowers on the statue of Our Lady of Lourdes.
May crowning at Lourdes Noreen McKeen

Ian Ramirez is assisted by Bob Colvin, pastoral care assistant at Lourdes Noreen McKeen Residence, during the crowning of an Our Lady of Lourdes statue May 13, 2023, at the residence in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH  |  The Lourdes Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach honored Mary with an outdoor procession and crowning May 13, with a theme of “Believing Beyond COVID.”

“We just recently resumed normal activities with the expiration of the public health emergency, and we are ready to go forward with our theme,” said Carmelite Sister M. Kevin Patricia Lynch, CEO of the residence for senior citizens. “This is the first time we had the crowning outside. We always had the crowning in our chapel, but we are trying to go forward, and the residents are very happy.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.