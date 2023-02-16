20230217_PLB_anniversary2.JPG

Couples renew their marital commitment during the wedding anniversary Mass at St. Lucie Church in Port St. Lucie.
St. Lucie parishioners Larry and Mary Ellen Williams, celebrating 55 years of marriage, have their photo taken with Bishop Barbarito following the anniversary Mass Feb. 11, 2023.
Fellow married couples cheer as Clare and George White of St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach, who have been married 76 years, are introduced by Bishop Barbarito.
Bishop Barbarito congratulates Clare and George White, who brought up the offertory gifts, for marking 76 years of marriage.

PORT ST. LUCIE  |  With a heart full of gratitude, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated the first of two annual wedding anniversary Masses with couples marking at least 25 years of marriage Feb. 11, at St. Lucie Church in Port St. Lucie.

In attendance were 153 couples from 21 parishes in the northern area of the Diocese of Palm Beach. Seven are celebrating 25th anniversaries, 14 marking 40 years, 22 marking 50 years, 47 celebrating 51 to 59 years, 14 marking their 60th anniversary and 32 celebrating 61 or more years.

