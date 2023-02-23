Wedding Mass

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito accepts the offertory gifts from Dr. Anthony and Marge Dardano during the wedding anniversary Mass Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON  |  In the second of two special liturgies honoring couples married at least 25 years, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito spoke of marriage being a gift from God centered on true love. 

“Marriage is based on real fidelity and mirrors the fidelity of God to all of us,” the bishop said in his homily for the Feb. 18 Mass at St. Jude Church in Boca Raton. He said five of the couples in attendance were celebrating 25 years of marriage, three marking 40 years, 10 at 50 years, 18 at 51 to 59 years, 13 at 60 years and 17 marking 61 or more, representing a total of 3,925 years.

