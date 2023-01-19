PLB Days

The Diocese of Palm Beach group that attended the 2022 Catholic Days at the Capitol is photographed with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Catholic Days at the Capitol, an opportunity to view the legislative process in action in Tallahassee, advocate for policies that promote human life and dignity, and pray for elected leaders, is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, March 7-9.

The 2023 activities, sponsored by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, will include: a legislative briefing; meetings with lawmakers; an awards breakfast for Catholic Days participants, bishops and legislators; taking of group photos; and the annual Red Mass of the Holy Spirit to pray for those working in the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government.

