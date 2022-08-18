PLB Pahokee 3

Father Raul Cárdenas stands next to the 16th-century icon of Our Lady of Bethlehem. He said people often come to venerate the icon and pray for healing of mind, body and spirit.
Food and clothing ministry volunteers pose for a photo with Father Raúl Cardénas, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Pahokee. Food and clothing are available for anyone in need, thanks to the generosity of many people.

PAHOKEE  |  In Pahokee, along the edge of Lake Okeechobee, surrounded by sugarcane fields and swaying palm and mango trees, is St. Mary Church, home of the 16th-century Russian jeweled icon of Our Lady of Bethlehem.

“The icon is really important to us. On Sundays, sometimes people from all areas come to the Spanish Mass and stay and pray to Our Lady of Bethlehem with their intentions,” said Father Juan Raúl Cárdenas, pastor of St. Mary Parish.

