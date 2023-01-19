PLB Rally 1

Father Jacob Edwin, center, of St. Anastasia Parish stands with pro-life advocates during the 13th annual Treasure Coast rally and March for Life.

 ALEEN STANTON | FC
PLB Rally 4

Father Jacob Edwin, right, parochial vicar at St. Anastasia in Fort Pierce, opened the Treasure Coast’s 13th annual March for Life rally Jan. 14, 2023, with a prayer and blessing. Jim Thoma, emcee for the day, is seen at left.
PLB Rally 2

A large ecumenical group participated in the rally and march, beginning at the Birthline/Lifeline building on Delaware Avenue and ending at the Fort Pierce City Hall.
PLB Rally 4

Father Jacob Edwin, right, parochial vicar at St. Anastasia in Fort Pierce, opened the Treasure Coast’s 13th annual March for Life rally Jan. 14, 2023, with a prayer and blessing. Jim Thoma, emcee for the day, is seen at left.

FORT PIERCE  |  The Treasure Coast’s 13th annual March for Life rally was held at the Birthline/Lifeline center on Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce Jan. 14. A commemorative butterfly release to honor aborted babies was postponed due to the brisk weather, but that didn’t cool the ardor of the pro-life crowd.

“I am here to walk and march to the beat of the drum to protect the sanctity of life,” said Pauline Pavlick, Respect Life/Gabriel Project coordinator for St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie. “As Mother Teresa said, ‘God didn’t call me to be successful. He called me to be faithful.’”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.