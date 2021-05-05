PALM BEACH GARDENS | Transitional Deacon Alain Waterman expressed an overwhelming sense of joy and thanksgiving to God at his ordination Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, May 1, 2021, presided by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. Those present wore masks and remained socially distant, and the Mass was livestreamed for faithful watching at home.
The youngest of six children and raised by a devout Catholic family in his native Haiti, Father Waterman shared how meaningful it was to enter into the priesthood on the Memorial of St. Joseph the Worker, with which is ordination coincided.
“At a very young age, I was attracted to the life of St. Joseph,” he said. “My mom had a great devotion to St. Joseph, to whom I had been consecrated. The first prayer that I learned as a little boy was to St. Joseph. His example is a great source of motivation in my vocational journey as I said, ‘yes’ to the Lord.”
Father Waterman’s sister, Julie, said, “I am very happy my brother is going to be a priest. Our family is very proud of him.”
The newly ordained priest called upon his favorite Scripture passage, Mt 11:25, in reflection of the wonder of God’s love he felt on this momentous day: “At that time Jesus said, ‘I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent and revealed them to infants.’”
“This Gospel passage is dear to my heart and it has always struck me because indeed, the mystery of God can be understood by the humble of heart. God revealed himself to the little ones,” Father Waterman said. “Being humble and dependent like a child is the starting point in our relationship with the Lord. Likewise, St. Therese of Lisieux and her ‘little way’ spirituality set a perfect example for me.”
Bishop Barbarito welcomed and thanked everyone for their presence at the ordination Mass, especially the Waterman family saying, “We are grateful for the gift you have given us in Deacon Waterman as we ordain him as a priest today.”
The bishop also expressed his gratitude to Father Alfredo Hernández, rector of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, for “the wonderful formation” that has been given to the candidate over the years.
Following the Gospel, the Rite of Ordination began with the Election of Candidate, which included presenting Deacon Waterman to the bishop through the testimony of fellow priests and formation leaders.
The testifying group said, “Relying on the help of the Lord God and our Savior Jesus Christ, we choose Alain, our brother, for the Order of the Priesthood.”
Bishop Barbarito’s homily stressed the importance of service in the priesthood. “The readings which Deacon Alain chose for his ordination Mass today are very significant. They express the fundamental vision of priesthood as concentrating upon service, service to the people of God.”
The bishop went on to explain the importance of the Eucharist at the center of a priest’s vocation. “St. John Paul II refers to the words of the consecration of the Mass as a formula of life for priests. The more the words that we utter, that you will utter, will become your own, ‘This is my body given up for you. This is my blood poured out for you.’ The more we give ourselves to the people in the fullest way, we give them our lives with Christ as we give them the Eucharist.”
As part of the rite, Father Waterman knelt before the bishop promising respect and obedience to him and his successors. The Litany of the Saints followed, with Father Waterman prostrating himself on the altar in an act of humble submission and obedience. In the sharing of the priesthood, each priest laid hands on the head of the new priest.
Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, director of vocations and seminarians for the Diocese of Palm Beach, said, “In this Year of St. Joseph, the Lord has given our diocese the divine coincidence that our priestly ordinations fall on the Memorial of St. Joseph, the Worker. St. Joseph is a great model for us of what it means to put our gifts and talents at the service of God and his Church, in response to his call. Father Alain Waterman is a blessing to our diocese as he exemplifies this same trust and surrender towards the Father’s will, even amidst hardships and difficulties.”
Father Waterman will be assigned to St. Ann Parish in West Palm Beach as the parochial vicar, celebrating Mass, teaching the Gospel and conferring the sacraments.
