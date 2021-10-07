WEST PALM BEACH | A lot of people talk about being pro-life. But talk is cheap, Matt Britton said. It’s actions that make the real impact.
Britton, general counsel and board secretary for the international 40 Days for Life, spoke Sept. 28 outside the Presidential Women’s Center abortion facility, 100 Northpointe Parkway.
The 40 Days for Life is a pro-life campaign to maintain a peaceful, public prayer vigil outside abortion centers. Held twice a year – during Lent and in the fall – the 40 Days for Life campaign that began Sept. 22 will end Oct. 31.
Britton was to speak that day at a luncheon in Palm Beach Gardens. Carol Bal, organizer of the West Palm Beach vigil and a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral Parish, thanked Britton for stopping by to talk to the group gathered in the blazing heat. He explained the hallmarks of 40 Days for Life are prayer, presence and fasting.
“You could be anywhere. This is a nice place, Florida. You could be sitting under palm trees. You could be at the beach,” said Britton, a former district attorney in Montana. “But you’re not. You’re here. And that’s the choice that you made,” he continued, adding that is what counts.
Britton talked about the work of 40 Days for Life, recalling a sidewalk counselor in Mobile, Alabama, who approached a young woman who was entering an abortion center.
The young pregnant woman asked, “Why don’t I want to go in there?” And the counselor said, “Because I love you and I love your baby.”
The young woman replied, “I am 19 years old, and that is the first time that any adult woman has told me that she loved me.” Then she turned around and walked away.
He said the presence of 40 Days sidewalk counselors is credited with saving more than 19,000 babies from abortion and resulted in more than 200 abortion workers quitting their jobs and joining the fight against abortion.
“Because you’re out here, some woman will not be able to come to you, like I was yelled at one time, ‘Where were you in 1976 when I had my first abortion?’ I was 10 in 1976,” Britton said.
“But the point is that now, today, some woman is going to come here and she will not be able to say, ‘Where were you in 2021 when I went to the women’s center?’”
“There is no choice in there. The babies don’t get any choice,” he said.
According to the 40 Days for Life website, there are vigils being held in West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie. For information and to join the campaign, go to www.40daysforlife.com.
For more information, contact the Catholic Charities Respect Life Office at 561-360-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.