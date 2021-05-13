PALM BEACH GARDENS | Local organizers of Luncheons 4 Life will host its next event May 25, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seasons 52, located at 11611 Ellison Wilson Road, Palm Beach Gardens.
Luncheons 4 Life is a free networking event that brings together life-affirming organizations and caring individuals on the prolife frontlines. It aims to offer tangible solutions to those with unintended pregnancies – often at no cost – with the ultimate goal of ending abortion-on-demand, especially in the greater Palm Beach County area.
With six established sites in Florida, the local events are hosted by Paul Herron, the area coordinator for Luncheons 4 Life, and Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, program administrator for the Respect Life Ministries of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
The organization was first established in 2013 and underwritten by Sarasota resident, Janine Marrone. On the heels of early retirement, Marrone desired to use her free time as an opportunity to deepen her relationship with God. She felt prompted by the Holy Spirit to attend a prolife conference in 2011 and, during her daily devotional reading in The Word Among Us, she learned of an event, Luncheons 4 Life, being held in New Orleans.
The program was modeled by Mike Hammer, who wanted to show his appreciation of sidewalk advocates and pro-life leaders who worked hard on the frontlines of the spiritual battle against abortion. Hammer sponsored lunches at a high-end restaurant, which became a springboard for collaboration among the prolife community.
A skilled networker, Marrone got to work. “If we’re going to do this (in Florida),” she said, “I need someone connected in prolife ministries.” That someone was the Holy Spirit.
“When you bring like-minded people together around a meal, when they’re doing God’s will, the Holy Spirit takes over,” she stated, adding that the events take on their own life because the Holy Spirit does the heavy lifting.
According to the organization’s website, Luncheons 4 Life will begin re-opening in some locations but in smaller numbers. Because of distancing requirements, attendance may be limited. “For the first luncheon, we had over 80 people. Right now we can have up to 30,” Herbst-Hoosac said.
The format is simple: An entreé from Seasons 52’s menu is served tableside, followed by a spirit-lifting guest speaker, concluding with a time of sharing victories, resources and proven strategies. Dubbed “passing the mic,” this segment of the luncheon is open to anyone who wishes to ask questions, share thoughts, offer comments or their life story.
Each speaker is a dynamic example of determination and promotes how direct-action brings reconciliation through Jesus Christ. Lay ministries and clergy of all faiths are welcome to the ecumenical event. Topics include a variety of conciliatory outreaches from abortion after care counseling, abortion pill reversal sources, abstinence trainings to adoption and foster care placement, crisis maternity homes, pregnancy care centers and sidewalk advocacy teams.
Inspired by pro-life leaders, luncheon attendees will learn how to be stronger advocates, gain awareness of the spectrum of abortion and its healing avenues, grasp the scope of the issues, be pro-active in their respective communities and most of all, encourage other prolife advocates. Through their efforts, Luncheons 4 Life is a vehicle to unite a more effective front on the sidewalks and in the area’s pregnancy care centers.
There is no cost for the luncheon, no request for donations, and it is not a platform for political agendas. The purpose of Luncheons 4 Life is to open communication channels among participants through the grass roots, person-to-person networking process. Guests are free to bring literature, rack cards, business cards and brochures to share during the pre-luncheon networking break.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for registration and social networking. Guests are asked to be seated by 11:45 a.m. in order to confirm/finalize menu selections and the meeting program starts at noon, ends promptly at 1:30 pm. Social distancing and facial covering/masks are required as per Palm Beach County COVID-19 meeting guidelines.
To be placed on the email list, call or text local event coordinator, Paul Herron, at 321-626-5639.To learn more about the mission of L4L go to https://luncheons4life.com/.
