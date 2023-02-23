Luncheons 4 Life

Mary Ellen Chajkowski, organizer of the 40 Days for Life vigil in West Palm Beach, speaks at the Luncheon 4 Life Feb. 8, 2023, in the Family Life Center at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Luncheons 4 Life, the monthly pro-life event that features a complimentary meal for like-minded people to learn and network, has shifted its focus a bit to be more connected to local Catholic parishes. 

After years of taking place at the Seasons 52 restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens, the Feb. 8 luncheon was served in the Family Life Center of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens.

