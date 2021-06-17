Palm Beach Gardens | For its recording of the second episode in the podcast series “The Power of Personhood,” Lumen Vitae of Jesus Youth hosted a live audience event in the Family Life Center at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, June 11, 2021.
At the start of the podcast’s live recording in front of a young adult audience at the cathedral, Brian Mundackal, CEO of Lumen Vitae and podcast host, shared that the series was born out of a desire to look closely at the intersection of Christian Personalism, as popularized by St. John Paul II, which calls for Christians to see all people as profoundly unique and unrepeatable, especially those who are on the margins of society.
“Saint John Paul II saw the denigration of the human person as the greatest issue of his time—our time. This is still the case today,” said Mundackal.
Lumen Vitae is a missionary organization that accompanies young people, especially those who find themselves hindered by poverty in marginalized situations around the world, on a path to abundant life. Through education, practical support, and mentorship it empowers young people to realize their dreams and shape the future of their communities. Lumen Vitae’s duty to inspire youth and young adults to act in their communities as the light of Christ is renewed in the launch of the podcast series, “The Power of Personhood.” The series is meant to open a discussion in young adult communities across the country about the role of Christian Personalism, in relation to the call of Christ to his disciples to love and serve the poor.
Mundackal was joined by Father Louis Merosne, a frequent speaker at the Steubenville conferences and a priest in Haiti of the Diocese of Anse-à-Veau and Miragoâne; and Dr. Greg Bottaro, a clinical psychologist and founder of the CatholicPsych Institute.
Father Merosne affirmed Mundackal’s opening remarks stating, “We don’t understand the humanity of the person. Abortion, war, racism—every kind of ‘ism’—exist because as a society we don’t value the person. When we recognize God in the person, we can admire and love that person forever. The human is more than his emotions, mistakes, experiences; he is rooted in God and that’s what makes us worthy.”
“Knowing we are rooted in God is the only way to be human,” Bottaro added. “We are made for him and are always on the path to return to him.”
Bottaro also touched on the theme that the devaluing of human life often begins in the individual’s self-hate or tendency to be critical of their own lives.
“Being kind to yourself—having grace and mercy towards yourself—is allowing God to enter into your life and bless you with his own mercy,” he said. “In his infinite divinity, Jesus poured himself out to you in love on the cross. He’s asking us to let him love us. Honor yourself and wonder at the beauty of humanity, of the human body. We are made in his image and likeness.”
Father Merosne laid out the idea that society places value on the celebrity, making others feel small and insignificant.
“But God makes us of the celebrity. He thinks that much of us that he wanted to take on our nature—our humanity. We need to see that in others.”
He continued, “We rarely admire the celebrity for who they are and more for what they are; we don’t really know them. With the poor persons, you have to pause and notice Christ in them. They are important simply because they are human and are made for God.”
Nitya Mathew, a recent transplant from California to West Palm Beach, attended the podcast recording. She shared that the topic on self-love hit close to home for her.
“I was in a dark place once and was having a hard time loving myself,” she said. “I encountered a moment of spiritual conversion and discovered how deeply God’s love runs for us. That was a tremendous moment in my life. People talk a lot about self-care in terms of spas, beauty days, or spending money on relaxation, but true self-care is recognizing your dignity within the Lord.”
Alexander Wimmer, a young man who attended the event with his wife Jenna, said, “Prayer helps you stay connected with God. It can sometimes feel like you’re trying to get his attention so that he notices you. The truth is, he already sees us. God is trying to get us to see ourselves through his eyes so we find our own self-worth.”
Mundackal reflected after the podcast recording that what left an impression on him having interviewed Father Merosne and Bottaro was the sentiment that, “In order for people to really help others, it’s vital for us to truly love and accept ourselves for who we are, as complicated as we may be as people. Once we truly love ourselves, and receive that love from God, giving it to others becomes much easier.”
The next podcast recording is slated for Philadelphia with Sr. Maeve Nativitas, of the Sisters of Life in Philadelphia, and Richara Krejewski, who is a lay Catholic leader in the pro-life union of Philadelphia. This Power of Personhood episode will be about the metrics subconsciously used to measure the value of a human life and can be accessed on any podcast streaming platform.
Mundackal said, “We hope that people who listen to our podcast will begin conversations in their communities of how they can be part of making a change, especially amongst those who are marginalized. Through a renewed understanding of how each human person is infinitely unique and unrepeatable, we can begin making a change — one person at a time.”
The “Power of Personhood” event was organized by Andy Baker, Youth and Young Adult Ministry coordinator for the Office of Marriage and Family Life of the Diocese of Palm Beach. To learn about other ministry events, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/marriage-family-life-faith-formation-youth-ministry/youth-young-adult-ministry/ or follow the office on Facebook @DiocesePBFamilyLife. The “Power of Personhood” podcast can be found on any podcast streaming platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.