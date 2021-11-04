PALM BEACH GARDENS | Many families who enroll their children in Catholic school know the meaning of sacrificial giving. They have to make sacrifices to give their children a Catholic education. Many of these families rely on the Lumen Christi Scholarship Appeal every year.
The annual fundraising drive — normally an in-person gala, but transformed into an appeal because of the pandemic — has made a huge difference in the Diocese of Palm Beach. Currently in its 33rd year, Lumen Christi (which means “Light of Christ”) eases the financial burden on parents who desire a Catholic education for their children.
An effort by the Frank and Vera Ferola Charitable Foundation to match donations of up to $20,000 is continuing this year. Vera Ferola told the Florida Catholic that she and her deceased husband “believed in Catholic education. Both my boys had it, and we just decided to put all of our efforts into education.”
Another special addition to the Lumen Christi campaign is that the diocese will participate this year in the international GivingTuesday Nov. 30, that aims to unleash a global movement toward generosity. Donors are encouraged to contribute money to Lumen Christi on that day.
The 2020 appeal raised more than $400,000 for Catholic school scholarships, with 100 percent of net proceeds reaching families in need.
As Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito said in a recent letter to past donors, “Our theme of ‘Let Your Light Shine’ is a powerful reminder that, with the values and education instilled from a Catholic school, students can channel their individual gifts and ensure a brighter future.”
A video featuring Bishop Barbarito inviting participation in the appeal is on the diocesan website, along with other information about Lumen Christi. Promotional materials include a QR code to directs potential donors to the website (see photo on this page).
Gary Gelo, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, emphasized that all gifts, large and small, are welcomed.
“We’re just so appreciative of the generosity of people across the diocese for this support of our Catholic schools,” he said. “It’s families helping families that have some need. It’s all based on financial need.”
He explained that all schools receive a share of the money donated to the appeal. Then each school distributes the funds as they see fit.
Like many faithful Lumen Christi donors, Kathy Assaf of St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton has been a longtime supporter of the scholarship drive. Along with her husband, Ron, they hope to allow more families the opportunity to send their children to Catholic schools.
“I feel that it’s important that we all support our Catholic schools, whether we currently have children in school or not,” she said. “I think that it’s incumbent upon all of us to help raise our children with a firm understanding of the Catholic faith, while giving them a very firm foundation in every other subject as well.”
As the current chair of the Diocesan Finance Council, Assaf said she is aware of how efficiently the Lumen Christi appeal is operated and how effectively Catholic schools use their resources.
She also expressed her appreciation for the expertise and dedication of teachers in Catholic schools.
“I just want to give a shoutout to how hard they work, how they’ve held up so well during COVID and put in all that extra effort, and that the parents and grandparents really appreciate, as we all should, the efforts they make to give our kids a good foundation in our faith,” Assaf said.
For more information on the Lumen Christi Scholarship Appeal, visit https://www.diocesepbschools.org/.
