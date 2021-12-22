PALM BEACH GARDENS | The annual Lumen Christi Scholarship Appeal, which raises money for tuition assistance for Catholic school families in the Diocese of Palm Beach, is concluding its 33rd year, and the numbers are promising.
As of Dec. 16, 2021, the diocese has received more than $398,000 that is earmarked to help ease the financial burden on families who desire a Catholic education for their students.
“The generosity of donors is never lost on me, even after nearly 20 years of working for our diocese,” said Jennifer Trefelner, director of communications and development. “Each gift is important, and each donor has their own special story as to why giving to Catholic education means so much to them.
“This year, I had the pleasure of calling to thank many of our donors, and I truly enjoyed learning about why they answered the call to donate to the Lumen Christi. Together, we laughed, talked about our Catholic education journeys, and ended the call in gratitude for the gift that was made to the families who will use the funds for tuition scholarships,” she said.
This year, the Frank and Vera Ferola Charitable Foundation matched donations of up to $20,000. The diocese also participated in the 2021 GivingTuesday on Nov. 30 that aimed to unleash a global movement toward generosity. Local donors were encouraged to contribute money to Lumen Christi on that day.
The 2020 Lumen Christi (which means “Light of Christ”) appeal raised more than $400,000, with 100 percent of net proceeds reaching families in need. The charity campaign was formerly an in-person gala, but was transformed into an appeal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gary Gelo, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, explained that most families with low incomes receive significant tuition aid through the state scholarship program.
Lumen Christi “is an opportunity to help lower-middle-income families that might not qualify for state scholarships, but really can’t afford $7,000-$8,000 a year for an elementary school or $14,000-$15,000 for a high school,” he said. “And even with the state scholarships, they can’t afford that. So, this allows us to help supplement some of that.”
The scholarships are allotted equally to the schools each year based upon the amount raised the prior year. The proceeds are distributed to the schools, then principals, pastors and/or presidents determine recipients at each location.
The Diocese of Palm Beach has 20 primary schools and three high schools, offering a holistic education, strong academics, moral/spiritual development and individual attention.
As Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito said in a letter to past donors, “Our theme of ‘Let Your Light Shine’ is a powerful reminder that, with the values and education instilled from a Catholic school, students can channel their individual gifts and ensure a brighter future.”
For more information on the Lumen Christi Scholarship Appeal, visit https://www.diocesepbschools.org/.
