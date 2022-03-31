PALM BEACH GARDENS | Few things are more difficult for parents to discuss with their children than human sexuality and other sensitive topics. They are subjects that make adults and their kids squirm. But it’s so necessary, especially in today’s culture.
The LoveEd program, which has been adopted in some parishes and schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach, gives parents the tools to be the primary educators of their children about life, love and sexuality.
LoveEd approaches the subject in a positive way, instead of listing the things that you can’t do, said Beth Zanotelli, family life coordinator for the diocesan Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry.
“It’s steeped in the goodness of who we are, which our culture is really forgetting at this time,” she said.
“This identifies the way God created us from our origin. ‘He created us male and female. In his image he created us.’ And Scripture goes on to just tell us that we are to be gift to one another. Our life is a gift. And just the beauty about being a man or being a woman and how great that is,” Zanotelli said.
A key component of LoveEd is that it affirms the role of parents, helping them communicate clearly and openly with their children.
Level 1 of LoveEd is for 9- to 11-year-olds, and Level 2 is for 11- to 14-year-olds. However, young people mature at different rates, so the age ranges are flexible, she said.
“Honestly, I’ve never had a parent walk away upset, disgruntled,” Zanotelli said. “They are always thankful that they came. They always feel empowered, just to teach goodness and truth to their kids.”
The LoveEd program consists of an initial meeting only for parents, led by a facilitator. During that gathering, the parents are told what the program will look like and prepares them for answering some of the anxiety-inducing questions. An important aspect is learning how to pray with their children.
“It’s hard to start prayer in the family when you’ve never done it, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start it,” she said.
All parents, regardless of the age of their child, are invited to the initial meeting to learn the basics of the program. The second meeting brings together mothers-daughters and fathers-sons in separate gatherings designed to educate and spark one-on-one interaction. (If either parent is unavailable, the other gender parent or another caring adult can attend with the child.)
Zanotelli said the parent-child meetings start with prayer, then they watch a video that presents a family dilemma in six acts, similar to a play. After watching each video segment (or act), the parent and child go off together to talk privately about the video and answer questions in their workbook as they are directed.
The sixth act is a simple prayer service that teaches how to pray with one another, she said. “The parents pray over their son or daughter, and then the kids pray over their parents.
“The rest of this book is continued education for them. They make a plan to meet six more times afterward,” she said. They might go out for coffee, ice cream or some other treat, or visit a favorite location, and work through more of the book.
The creator of the program, Coleen Kelly Mast, said she was approached by her bishop to find something like LoveEd that was authentically Catholic, Zanotelli said. Finding that nothing like it existed, Mast designed it herself.
Mast was brought to the Diocese of Palm Beach to train 25 LoveEd facilitators shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now the diocese is relaunching the program. So far, it is part of the catechetical ministry at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta and St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach, and other schools and parishes are looking to start it, including St. Juliana in West Palm Beach, she said.
Each of the LoveEd sessions – the parent night and each of the parent-child gatherings – takes about two hours, Zanotelli said. The program materials are also available in Spanish.
One of the local fathers who attended the program with his son said it exceeded his expectations.
“The program and team did an outstanding job of raising every topic in a clear and concise manner, and allowed us time to absorb the concepts and discuss them,” he said.
A local catechist and mother of five, who participated with her daughter, said LoveEd “is age-appropriate, respectful, relevant and was incredibly helpful in facilitating much-needed discussion. I left the evening so thankful for all the ways the church supports us as we raise children in a secular society.”
One of the issues that most parents hate to recall are mistakes they made when they were younger. Will they have to confess their sexual past to their children? No, said Zanotelli.
“We all have made mistakes in the past, and kids don’t need to know that. We get to help them have a better journey,” she said.
Unfortunately, Zanotelli said, some today are trying to teach children the opposite of what the Catholic Church teaches. LoveEd is a bit countercultural as it challenges the beliefs espoused by some on social media and elsewhere, she said. As one of the dads says in a LoveEd video, “Only living things swim upstream.”
“As soon as we start remembering that we are a gift and that our purpose is to love one another as Christ loves, we are going to be doing a lot of swimming upstream,” Zanotelli said.
To learn more about LoveEd, watch a video at https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/marriage-family-life-faith-formation-youth-ministry/family-life-ministry/loveed.html. Contact Beth Zanotelli at bzanotelli@diocesepb.org or 561-775-9553 for information on LoveEd.
