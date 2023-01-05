Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

The following is Bishop Barbarito’s homily at the Jan. 5 memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.

The final words of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, as he lay dying in his bed on Dec. 31, were, in Italian, “Lord, I love you!” These words were heard by the nurse who attended him just a few hours before his death. His personal and faithful assistant, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, recounted, “I was not there at that time, but the nurse told me shortly afterwards. Those were his last comprehensible words because after that he was no longer able to express himself.”

