PALM BEACH GARDENS | The Diocese of Palm Beach recently honored 13 educators who are marking milestone years of service. Because of precautions due to the pandemic, the diocese again declined to have an in-person award ceremony.
“We’ve really missed presenting these awards in person, when our teachers used to gather in February for a diocesan-wide professional development day, which has been on hiatus due to COVID,” said Gary Gelo, superintendent of schools. “It’s always extraordinary to see the number of veteran teachers who are recognized, and to be able to express our gratitude to them for their years of ministry in our Catholic schools.”
The educators recognized this year are:
50 years – Theresa Fretterd, Cardinal Newman High School;
45 years – Ann Frearson, Cardinal Newman;
30 years – Patricia Dillman, St. Anastasia School;
25 years – John Clarke, Office of Catholic Schools; Elizabeth Foley, St. Juliana School; Jill Hambrook-Broz, All Saints School; Cyndee Shevak, John Carroll High School;
20 years – Laura Budnyk, St. Clare School; Linda Hamilton, St. Anastasia; Keelin Hayden, Cardinal Newman; Kerry Humes, All Saints; Mark McElwee, St. Joseph School; Dominick Scotto, John Carroll.
“This is an exceptional list of teachers receiving plaques this year at every level,” Gelo said. “When you think about committing 30, 45 and 50 years to the young people in our diocese, that is quite a legacy of lives who were touched by their service. These outstanding educators are truly the foundation of our Catholic schools. I’m especially grateful to Terry, Ann and Merry Pat for their years of service.”
Three of the longest-serving teachers were asked to comment about their lives of service to Catholic education and their contributions to the local community.
Theresa “Terry” Fretterd
When Fretterd started working at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, she thought she’d be there for a couple of years and move on. That was 50 years ago.
“I fell in love with the people and the community,” she said. “Every day it’s different. You’re walking into a building that’s full of stories, and every day there’s different challenges. You don’t get bored. You get to really know the kids and the families, especially when they send multiple kids there. The faculty, you really get to know, and it is like a family.”
After getting her teaching degree, Fretterd worked in Catholic primary schools for a year or two, then came to Cardinal Newman, where she has worked as a religion teacher, guidance counselor and assistant principal. She is now doing special programs, working with state scholarships and teacher certifications.
Besides working at the high school, Fretterd has served on different committees in the area, including the Scholastic Achievement Committee for Palm Beach County that recognizes outstanding students, and the Selective Service Board. She also has worked as a victim assistance coordinator and facilitator for Protecting God’s Children.
She learned early on the importance of being part of students’ lives.
“I see education changing. There’s a lot of technology, there’s a lot of crossing the Ts and all that, but always remember that you’re given an opportunity to become part of a child’s life for the time they’re in your care, and they’re always going to remember the support and love you give them,” said Fretterd, a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach.
Ann Frearson
Starting as a teacher at Cardinal Newman right after college, Frearson has taught almost every course in math, computer programming, Old and New Testament, Sacraments, and learning strategies. She helped develop a program for students with learning differences and worked on training students to be extraordinary ministers of holy Communion and lectors.
Semi-retired now, Frearson still teaches two math classes at the high school, besides being a catechist in the confirmation programs at St. Clare in North Palm Beach and at her parish, Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. She also is a lector and extraordinary minister at the cathedral and takes Communion to residents in a local assisted-living facility.
“Teaching has always been a vocation for me,” Frearson said. “I loved watching young people grow in faith, knowledge and wisdom, and was delighted to know I had a part in that process. It was so exciting to see students grasp difficult concepts and go on to excel in work that made our world a better place.”
Frearson said eight students from the school have become priests. “I have also taught many doctors, lawyers, politicians, scientists, teachers and others who have made many wonderful contributions to our state and country.”
“A very memorable experience occurred when a student realized that learning mathematics deepened his faith, because it made him better understand the power and goodness of God,” Frearson added.
She was blessed to have great teachers, who made her realize the most important reason to teach: “for the love of Jesus.” Frearson said Sister Paul James Villemure at Barry University and Sister Peggy Ryan at Rosarian Academy inspired her with their dedication, knowledge and zeal.
Merry Pat Dillman
A teacher for 43 years —12 in public schools and 31 with the Diocese of Palm Beach — Dillman was trained early on as an educator of children diagnosed with a specific learning disability.
“In 1991, I approached Vickie Guettler, who was principal of St. Anastasia at the time, and posed the question, ‘Have you ever thought about starting a program for children with learning differences?’ She looked at me and replied, ‘God works in mysterious ways!’” Dillman said. “The Diocese of Palm Beach was preparing to implement such a program. And, so it was to be. The first learning resource program in the diocese was born.”
Dillman teaches children in grades one through four who qualify for specialized instruction in reading. “It is a structured, multisensory approach that has been proven to be beneficial for children diagnosed with dyslexia, a specific learning disorder, or struggling readers,” she said. “I use sight, hearing, touch and movement to help students connect language with letters and words.”
A side benefit of the pandemic, Dillman said, has been that educators and students have learned to adapt and support one another.
“But, for all of the struggles, inconveniences and barriers, we’ve also grown in the ability to overcome, strengthen our faith, and remain positive for our families and children, and continue to move forward,” she said.
“I have many memorable experiences, but the best are former students who reach out and/or visit me,” added Dillman, a parishioner of St. Bernadette in Port St. Lucie. “I am so proud of their successes and how they have grown into independent young men and women, many now with families of their own.”
