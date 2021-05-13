Father John Morrissey, pastor of St. Sebastian Parish in Sebastian, has published his first book entitled, “The Holy Spirit, the Forgotten Person of the Trinity.” In this study guide, Father Morrissey has compiled materials from Scripture, noted Scripture scholars, and his own reflections to be used as a reference by students and teachers in faith formation and Bible study programs.
The book can be purchased in paperback or Kindle and is available on Amazon and in the St. Sebastian Gift Shop at a discounted price. All profits will be donated to St. Vincent De Paul Society. To purchase the book on Amazon, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZWRVL9M/
