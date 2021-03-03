PALM BEACH GARDENS | Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach received an AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP grant of $75,000 from the AmeriCorps federal agency Jan. 20. This grant will support 75 RSVP volunteers serving in Palm Beach County and will expand Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach in its five-county area.
“At Catholic Charities, volunteers are essential to the work we do. We are thrilled to partner with AmeriCorps to expand our volunteer services, as well as partner with other nonprofits to increase our reach of services to help the most vulnerable in our community,” said Francisco Chevere, CEO and executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
With this new funding, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach will leverage the skills and experience of seniors in Palm Beach County to increase economic opportunities to those in need by helping them find employment, housing and become financially literate. The AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will be conducting sessions on topics such as job readiness, resume writing, interview skills, financial literacy and fraud prevention. Volunteers will also be placed at partner agencies, including Dress for Success, Family Promise, Salvation Army and The Lord’s Place to reach as many people as possible.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach is currently recruiting AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers. To be eligible you must be at least 55 years of age and be able to pass a level 2 background check. Volunteers of all backgrounds are welcome so as to best serve the community. To apply or for more information, contact Sara Haas shaas@ccdpb.org 561-360-3329.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach provides 11 social services and ministries throughout the diocese. Established in 1984, the organization responds to the needs of the poor and most vulnerable by providing quality programs that serve children, families and homeless. Catholic Charities of the five-county Diocese of Palm Beach respects life in all its stages. In living the Catholic faith, the organization creates hope for people in need, without regard to religion. Through programs and ministries, it empowers individuals, delivers social services and collaborates with others in building just and compassionate communities.
