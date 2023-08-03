Palm Beach Carmelites

Carmelite Father Richard Champigny of St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton celebrates the July 17, 2023, Mass honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the Skaff Family Chapel at the Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach.
Carmelite Father Richard Champigny and the Carmelite sisters who serve the residents at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence pose in front of a photo of Venerable Mother Angeline Teresa McCrory, foundress of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm in the Skaff Family Chapel.

WEST PALM BEACH  |  On the eastern edge of West Palm Beach next to the Intracoastal Waterway is the Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence served by the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm. On July 17, the sisters, along with staff, residents, families and friends, celebrated an important Carmelite feast day for Our Lady of Mount Carmel, patroness of the Carmelite order, which is usually marked July 16.

Carmelite Father Richard Champigny of St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton officiated at a Mass honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the Skaff Family Chapel. He blessed the Carmelite brown scapulars that were distributed to the faithful.

