PORT ST. LUCIE | Artist Maria Nowak of Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie created a unique painting of Pope Francis, made with seeds and grains. She prayed that one day a door would open so she could give the painting to the pope.
That day came March 16, 2022, in a special audience with the Holy Father.
Nowak emigrated from Poland to America as a single woman more than 24 years ago. She met her American husband, Jack, and they have three children.
“Dreams do come true. It was God who led me to where I am today,” she said. “About 10 months ago, we moved to Port St. Lucie from New Jersey. We chose Holy Family Church because it was closest to us, and immediately we felt its spirituality. We knew this is the place we should be.”
The artist graduated from the Piotr Michalowski School of Fine Arts and Design in Rzeszow, Poland, in 1991, with a focus on fine applied metal arts. Even though she has had many exhibitions and received several awards, Nowak is humble about her accomplishments.
“I do not want to talk a lot about myself. It is not me who is important, but rather the talent that God gave me,” she told the Florida Catholic. “I painted a sacred image of John Paul II for the feast of August 15 (the Assumption of Mary). Later, there were portraits, paintings of nature, oil paintings, and a new technique of paintings with various seeds and grains on varnish. I fell in love with this technique.”
The artist creates a picture with different seeds and grains such as corn, beans, rice, coffee, mountain ash, flax and sesame seeds. These items are then placed on a canvas to become an image of a landscape, portrait or floral composition.
In 2016, Nowak got the idea of “making a large painting, 48 inches by 60 inches, for Pope Francis with St. Francis surrounded by animals, and a dove as a symbol of the Holy Spirit, with the Vatican in the background,” she said.
In 2017, she wanted to offer the painting to Pope Francis. She started contacting people and groups on Facebook connected with the Vatican.
“This is when a Mrs. Teresa Gospodarczyk wrote back to me, stating she could help me in offering a gift to the pope. She worked in Rome for 25 years for the late Archbishop Zygmunt Zimowski,” Nowak said. “She was like a gift from heaven. She established contacts with people who helped me on the way to fulfill my dream.”
With the help of their contact at the Vatican, the painting was transported to Italy. “Then later, it went to a priest, Father Darek Giers, at the Vatican. He helped us to get tickets for our whole family to see the pope,” she said.
But then COVID caused a delay until January 2022, when Nowak received an invitation from the pope’s general secretary for the family to attend a special audience.
“It was an honor and amazing experience. From the beginning, our departure to Rome was led by the Holy Spirit. From the time of the pope’s invitation to the time we flew to Rome, it seemed impossible for us to be able to go,” she said.
“But then we went, my husband Jack and I, without the children. We thank God that, although we could not all be there together, we could kiss the pope’s ring, talk to him and offer him our gift,” Nowak said. “The audience itself was full of powerful emotions and unforgettable experiences. This moment will stay with us forever.”
She added, “We brought a personal blessing and prayer to our families, friends and our Catholic parish in Port St. Lucie from Pope Francis. The pope said to me, ‘Pray for me and tell everyone to pray for me.’ I hope that everyone will say one prayer for Pope Francis.”
To see more of Nowak’s art, visit her website at www.nowakart.com. To reach Holy Family Parish, go to http://www.holyfamilyccpsl.com/.
