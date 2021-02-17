Delray Beach | Simi Sahu, a 30-year-old woman in the Diocese of Palm Beach, is preparing for the rite of consecration to a life of virginity for women living in the world. Although there are other consecrated virgins living in the Diocese of Palm Beach, she is the first to receive formation and be consecrated in the diocese.
On March 25, Sahu will be consecrated to God by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach at 5 p.m. The rite of consecration is reserved for “the order of virgins who, expressing the holy resolution of following Christ more closely, are consecrated to God…according to the approved liturgical rite, are mystically betrothed to Christ, the Son of God, and are dedicated to the service of the Church” (Canon 604).
According to the rite of consecration to a life of virginity, “Consecrated virginity is a particular vocation in the Catholic Church. It is not a form of religious life, nor is it a secular institute, nor a movement. Rather, consecrated virginity is a distinct form of consecrated life in the Church.” Although a vow to religious life and consecrated virginity both embrace a life of celibacy, a consecrated virgin will live fully in the world with her brothers and sisters in Christ.
The Florida Catholic interviewed Sahu to learn about her personal and spiritual journey in becoming a consecrated virgin. The below interview is part one of a two-part series. Part two will delve into the rite itself and the history of this vocation.
Q: What is your faith-background and what role has it played in your formation?
A: I was born and raised in India until the age of 14. I come from a mixed faith family. My mother is Catholic and my father was Hindu. We would go to the Hindu temple with my father on Sunday mornings and in the evening would go to Mass as a family. My sister and I learned to respect the Hindu faith, and my mother was diligent in teaching us about Jesus and the Catholic faith. In time, we attended (religious education classes) and she read to us from the Bible before bed each night.
My parents respected each other, had a reverence for each other’s faiths and we never saw them speak disrespectfully about either. My father set an example of integrity of life and I remember him praying faithfully every morning, while my mother modeled a personal relationship with Jesus in keeping to the faith in times of difficulty.
Q: How was your faith affected when you moved to the United States?
A: Just before I was to enter high school, we moved to the United States. We started a new life in New Jersey, which was a tough adjustment. Seeing the great differences in the two societies opened up deeper questions about the meaning of life and truth beyond culture within me. I really didn’t think too much about God and my faith until one day an insurance salesman came to our house and told my parents about a retreat put together by Jesus Youth, an ecclesial movement that his children were a part of. I guess he saw us teenagers and thought it would be good for us too.
My parents encouraged my sister and me to go and we became more involved in it. This Jesus Youth retreat was the first time I came to know Jesus personally. While I was there, I had an experience in which I saw Christ on the Cross moments before he died. His tear-filled eyes were looking deep into mine and I felt a deep love pouring into me. I remember thinking, “You really are real!” All these Sundays I was thinking, “Yeah, God’s here, he’s everywhere.” I probably thought of him as like an energy or a power, but he was there in person, waiting for me this whole time. Something really changed inside me, and I knew I had met the person who was behind the whole world and also the journey of my life.
Q: How did your life change after this experience?
A: It didn’t change in one day, honestly. I wondered if it was all just an emotional event. Those doubts subsided after another retreat and I went on to study at the College of New Jersey and got a degree in Accounting. I loved business, enjoyed accounting, loved seeing the nuts and bolts of how companies worked. But this whole time my heart was also burning with love for the Lord – small mission trips, praying in small groups and campus ministry meant a lot to me. I was doing everything a typical young person was doing, but I knew that there was so much more.
After graduating I decided to take a year off to do mission work in Haiti with Jesus Youth. Leading up to that, I had been reading a lot of materials about the Church from encyclicals, formation materials and Church history books. Working beside the Scalabrinian Fathers’ mission among the families displaced by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, I saw the Church in her poor and missionary form. That’s when everything I learned from the Catechism made sense, I could really see it.
I spent a lot of time with the religious sisters and priests in Haiti who were not only serving communities but were also authentic disciples searching for and in love with Jesus. I was very drawn to that life and really hoped that I had a “call” like that.
Q: After coming home from Haiti, did you pursue discerning religious life?
A: I had a confessor at the time — he had been a rector of a seminary and had walked with people in discerning celibacy — and he felt that I needed more time. I had just gotten a really nice job at a prestigious accounting firm in Chicago. The priest encouraged me to go to the new city, have the new job, get my CPA, go on dates, buy nice clothes, do it all and if my heart was still hankering for the Lord, then I could begin the process of giving all that up to gain more.
Eventually the thought kept coming to my mind that if I leave this job, there are 200 people who can take my place but no can take my place is in my Father’s house. If I miss my place in God’s plan, I’m going to miss out on myself.
Q: How did you end up moving to Florida and having your current job?
A: I decided to get a theology degree to deepen in my faith and help discern my vocation. I had been writing more and more Catholic articles and putting together faith formation materials for Jesus Youth. It came to a point that I knew it was time to formally learn and receive “the mind of the Church” so that it was not just my personal reflections and ideas. I had heard about St. Vincent de Paul Seminary here in Boynton through members of Jesus Youth who had moved to Florida, and I moved too to study at the seminary. I knew I needed a job to pay my bills while going to school and there was an opening at Emmanuel Church in Delray, just 10 minutes away, where I started working as the bookkeeper. I had no idea what I was walking into here and how beautiful the community would be. My time here has lived up to the name of the parish, Emmanuel: God is with us. In 2019, I received a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the seminary.
Q: How did this lead you to consecrated virginity?
A: In my discernment, I had come across the topic of consecrated virginity. I had no idea there were consecrated women who lived in the world and dressed normally before this and eventually met some. They’re normal people, with normal lives. Some are even business professionals, high up on the corporate ladder. You wouldn’t guess right away that they were consecrated virgins. In talking to them, one explained that we need visible signs of Christ in the word, like the sisters who wear habits, but we also need hidden leaven who blend into the ordinary, like consecrated virgins. Another realization was getting to know the virgin martyrs of the early church who were drawn to love Jesus exclusively and dedicated their lives to prayer, penance and service, remaining as they were in their families and communities. This was not a rejection of religious life at all – it was before we came to have saints and doctors of the Church, who established religious communities for women. One isn’t better than the other; they serve different purposes, but both are needed in the body of the Church. This opened my understanding to the fact that there are other forms of consecrated life besides religious life.
Q: How would you explain the purpose of a consecrated virgin in your own words?
A: When I was learning about consecrated virginity, there were only two lines in Canon Law and the Rite of Consecration itself. Given that the lives of consecrated virgins can look so different, I did not feel I had too many concrete details to discern with. Thankfully in 2018 the Vatican released norms for the life of Consecrated Virginity called Ecclesiae Imago Sponsae: the Image of the Church as the Bride of Christ – this cleared up many things for me.
Years ago, consecrated virginity seemed like the “build your own major” Catholic edition to me: way too open ended and no clear goals. I was so judgmental. I kept thinking how the life of a consecrated virgin is too free. Although consecrated virgins are obedient to the bishop, pray the Liturgy of the Hours and must live a life chastity, prayer and good works, I felt that it was lacking a rule of life, apostolate, and spirituality. I’m human, I know how sinful I am, and this life sounded too free to be a recipe for holiness. Thankfully, a lot of my questions were answered by Ecclesiae Imago Sponsae which clarified that all vocations, especially Consecrated Virginity, are dialogue between human freedom and divine will. Our freedom is not something to be afraid of. It is not a license to please ourselves, but an adventure and a responsibility to choose how we can love God and others more.
The Rite of Consecration is somewhat different from vows and promises. The closest thing I can compare it to is the consecration of vessels for Mass. The vessels already exist through the power of God’s creation—from the metal they are made from to the people who molded them. However, the vessels are being set aside for one special use, for the things of the Lord. The consecration is not about my actions but about God’s action: the setting aside for the good of all. It is also amazing to think that a wooden chalice is just as consecrated as a golden chalice: the emphasis is not on my particular history or abilities, but on my belonging to God and the Church exclusively. I pray that my life will reflect this!
Q: Why did you decide against entering religious life?
A: I used to think if you have the gift of celibacy for the kingdom, it would be like a Lego block that you can just put into any mission or community. Over time, I realized that every consecrated vocation is very particular. Just as a woman called to marry cannot just marry any man and have any kind of family: a woman called to consecrated life cannot simply join any congregation. Her call already has its own contours. My discernment wasn’t so much what I like or don’t like about religious life, it’s more of an unfolding of what was already given. I didn’t have a specific reason for saying no, I felt that God was guiding me to something else. Spiritual direction, ordinary life and close friends in faith helped the discernment as well.
Q: The idea of a young women remaining celibate for the Lord is quite revolutionary in today’s society. Has this been a challenging decision for you in that way?
A: I have seen celibacy described in different ways throughout my discernment. Some use the words “discipline,” “sacrifice” or “recommendation,” but I like the term “gift.” A gift isn’t an obligation, or a compulsion, or something given forcefully. I’m choosing to live out the gift of virginity for the sake of God’s Kingdom, willingly and wholeheartedly.
Let me also say that as a 30-year-old woman, I have encountered good, holy and handsome men. After dating a bit, I knew that marriage wasn’t something that I wanted to pursue. It’s not that I don’t find men attractive or lack the desire for my own children; it’s that there is something else I desire much more intensely and immediately. The happiness I would hope from marriage was somehow already given to me in Jesus through prayer. I have the possibility of being “free” to give more of myself. I could not live such a life out of discipline or asceticism, I can only do it for love. Jesus’ body on the Cross: vulnerable, naked, totally given for the Church, is a very personal thing. His body given for us on the Cross asks, “How will you respond, with your body, with your soul, with your life?” If someone holds out a hand we shake their hand, if someone offers a hug you can hug them back. If Jesus has really given His life for me, what else can I do but give mine in return?
Q: What was the moment that you knew Consecrated Virginity was for you?
A: My spiritual director asked me to write what I knew about my relationship with the Lord and my call. Every time I’d try to write it, I couldn’t. I heard the Lord say in my heart, “Simi, don’t worry. I’m your spouse, I’ll write it for you.” This happened again and again. I didn’t understand how Jesus would write it for me and I did worry (a lot) that it was just my imagination. My spiritual director told me to hold off on writing for some time and trust that it was the Lord speaking.
After a year or so had passed, I felt the urge to Google “consecrated virginity” again. The first thing that popped up was that the Vatican had just released norms for consecrated virginity for the first time in Church history in over 2,000 years. This was in 2018. Many details that my heart felt moved by were all there in black and white! Even some aspects of formation, such as an intellectual formation and spiritual direction, were already in place. I had tears in my eyes; my heart dropped into my stomach. He literally wrote it for me. I am constantly amazed that God speaks to ordinary persons in the silence of their hearts. n