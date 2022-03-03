PLB Listening

Local consecrated women gather Feb. 27, 2022, in the parish hall of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens to discuss issues related to evangelization and cooperation in the church. Pope Francis has urged Catholics to meet in their dioceses as the global church moves toward the Synod of Bishops on Synodality in October 2023.
Sister Vivian Gonzalez, diocesan delegate for religious, leads a synod listening session for consecrated women religious Feb. 27, 2022, in the parish hall at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. Catholic groups are encouraged to discuss questions related to the worldwide Synod of Bishops on synodality planned for October 2023.

