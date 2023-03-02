Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

It has been a long tradition in the Church for the Holy Father to go on retreat following Ash Wednesday for the beginning of the season of Lent. This year, Pope Francis began his retreat at the Vatican on Sunday, Feb. 26, with its conclusion on Friday, March 3. The pope invited the cardinals living in Rome and the heads of dicasteries to join him for the spiritual exercises of retreat “in a personal way.” He canceled all of his appointments for the week, including his Wednesday general audience of March 1, and asked the heads of the dicasteries at the Vatican to do the same in order to use the time for prayer in union with him.

It might seem unusual to conceive of the pope as going on retreat as his whole life could be considered one. It might even seem more surprising to realize that monks in a monastery also take time from their usual routine for a spiritual retreat at their own monastery or another place. But it is easy to understand the need for these retreats when we realize that a retreat is simply a time to change one’s usual patterns in order to refocus attention on the presence of God in these daily activities. A retreat is not so much a “getting away from” as it is a “getting back to.” We all need such time to redirect ourselves so that our daily lives and business are lived and carried out in the presence of God.

