Palm Beach WYD

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, front center, poses after Mass July 27, 2023, with most of the young adults who departed from Delray Beach on their way to World Youth Day activities in Lisbon, Portugal.
Palm Beach WYD

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito gives a special blessing to those going to World Youth Day in Portugal at the end of the Mass July 27, 2023.
Palm Beach WYD

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito speaks during the July 27, 2023, World Youth Day send-off Mass at the Duncan Conference Center chapel in Delray Beach.

DELRAY BEACH  |  More than 150 Catholic young adults, just before their departure for World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, received a special blessing and assurance of prayers July 27 from Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito.  

At the Duncan Conference Center in Delray Beach, the WYD pilgrims participated in orientation sessions, received travel updates, sacraments, prayer exercises, social activities, music and games before beginning their journeys July 29. The travelers, from throughout the United States and nearly all affiliated with a Catholic lay ecclesial movement called Jesus Youth, were preparing to fly either direct or with connecting flights to Portugal.

