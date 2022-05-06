HOBE SOUND | Legion of Mary groups in the diocese renewed their consecration of commitment to Mary at their annual Acies ceremony March 19 at St. Christopher Parish in Hobe Sound.
Every year the ceremony takes place on the Saturday before the feast of the Annunciation. This year the day fell on the feast of St. Joseph during the Legion’s centennial year, which began Sept. 7, 2021. Legionaries from 24 parishes within the diocese were in attendance.
The day included Mass with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and legionaries renewing their commitment with an individual Act of Consecration. Two by two, legionaries approached the Legion of Mary vexillum, or staff, placing their right hand on it and saying in unison, “I am all yours, my Queen and my Mother, and all that I have is yours.” Then there was a collective recitation of “True Devotion to Mary” by St. Louis Marie de Montfort.
Dolores “Dee” Crane, president of the curia from Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach, explained the Acies ceremony.
“The curia is a diocesan gathering of all praesidium (churches) in our Palm Beach Diocese,” she said. “There is a procession of each praesidium with their banners. Then we recite our Tessera prayers and renew our consecration to our Blessed Mother. It is a very moving experience.”
The Legion of Mary handbook and website state that “the object of the Legion of Mary is the glory of God through the holiness of its members developed by prayer and active cooperation in Mary’s and the church’s work.” Pope John Paul II declared in an address to Italian legionaries Oct. 30, 1981, “You are a movement of laypeople who propose to make faith the aspiration of your life up to the achievement of personal sanctity.”
The Diocese of Palm Beach has praesidium parishes extending from St. Rita in Wellington to St. Sebastian in Sebastian. Each praesidium is given a title associated with Mary.
Sandra Johnson, curia leader of six parishes, said, “The spirit of the Legion of Mary is the spirit of Mary herself. Come and see what the meetings are. You might see the beauty in serving Jesus through Mary.”
Legionaries evangelize by becoming a true witness of living faith and putting that faith into action. Michael Gangloff, Holy Family Legion of Mary president, just graduated from the Palm Beach Diocesan School of Christian Formation’s three-year program.
“The last course was on leadership and evangelization. There was much discussion about how hard it was to evangelize. I explained that the Legion of Mary offers the greatest opportunity for evangelizing,” he said. “The three main goals of the Legion are the glorification of God, our personal sanctification and the salvation of souls.”
Gangloff listed how the Legion of Mary evangelizes: “Home visitations of any kind; visiting the sick in nursing homes and hospitals; institution visits, such as jails, handicapped, mentally ill, retirees; bringing holy Communion to the sick or shut-ins; conducting catechism classes for children and adults.”
Donna Zimmerman, of St. Christopher’s Our Lady of Knock praesidium, said, “What a wonderful experience to become a member of the Legion of Mary and meeting so many people with similar objectives and devotion to the Blessed Mother.”
Mitchell Delirod was jubilant. “Becoming a legionary gave me something I never understood before, the love and understanding of our Blessed Mother.”
The apostolic organization was founded Sept. 7, 1921, in Dublin, Ireland, by Frank Duff. Cardinal Desmond Connell of Ireland introduced Duff’s cause for beatification in June 1996.
To become a legionary, one must be a practicing Catholic. The Legion of Mary is a Catholic organization whose members give service on a voluntary basis in almost every country in the world. It is one of the largest Catholic lay apostolates in the church.
For information on the Legion of Mary, call Sandra Johnson at 561-729-3104 or visit www.legionofmary.ie. For details on ways to serve in the diocese, go to www.DiocesePB.org.
