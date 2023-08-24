Legion of Mary Assumption

An outdoor procession for the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary moves through the parking lot Aug. 15, 2023, at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach. In the left foreground is Lily Pantoja, Legion of Mary president.
Legion of Mary members and their children with Father Dennis Gonzales, pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer, and Father Danis Ridore, resident priest, in the parish chapel after the procession in honor of Mary.
The faithful join the procession at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach for the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

DELRAY BEACH | The Legion of Mary of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach honored the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Aug. 15, 2023, with Marian consecration, praying of the rosary and a procession. Members of the Knights of Columbus carried two Blessed Mother statues representing separate Legion of Mary groups, or praesidia: Mary, Our Mother and Mary, Queen of Peace.

Father Danis Ridore, resident priest and spiritual adviser for the Legion of Mary, officiated at the holy day Mass. His homily urged the faithful to have their homes blessed and to “consecrate your children to the Blessed Virgin Mary.” If parents would do that, he said, “what a difference it would be in the world.”

