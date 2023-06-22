JUPITER  |  For about 30 years, the Shroud of Turin has fascinated Cheryl White, a history professor at Louisiana State University-Shreveport, who spoke June 13, 2023, at a dinner meeting of the Jupiter/Palm Beach chapter of Legatus. Those who care to think about the purported burial cloth of Jesus are left with only two conclusions, she said.

Cheryl White, history professor at Louisiana State University-Shreveport, talks about the Shroud of Turin, which she has studied for many years, to members of Legatus June 13, 2023.

“It’s not like there’s a long list of things it can be. Nobody ever looks at this linen and says, ‘Who is that supposed to be?’ Or, ‘Gosh, who is that? Who is this crucified, scourged man pierced on the right side?’ Nobody says that. There’s no question who it is,” she told the Legatus group.

