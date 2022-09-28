PLB Legatus 1

Speaker Kimberly Hahn, seated third from left, with Legatus members and guests at the Sept. 15, 2022, dinner meeting of the Jupiter/Palm Beach chapter..
Author Kimberly Hahn speaks Sept. 15, 2002, at the Legatus dinner meeting about having hope in Jesus.

JUPITER  |  Part of the speaker’s message at a Sept. 15 dinner of the Jupiter/Palm Beach chapter of Legatus was a bit prophetic for its mention of storms, a week before a hurricane took aim at Florida.

“The Lord is the one who gives us our sense of hope in dark times,” said author Kimberly Hahn, the speaker for the evening. “The early Christians depicted hope with an anchor, and in the storms of life, when the boat of our spiritual life feels like it will capsize under the relentless waves of financial challenges, strained relationships or loneliness, political unrest and overall stress, Jesus says what he said to his disciples just before he left, which is from John 14:27: ‘Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled.’”

