end of life

Workshop attendees learn about how to talk with their family members about end-of-life care Nov. 12 in Delray Beach.

DELRAY BEACH | As you advance in age, a natural question is: What level of care do I wish to have when and if I become incapacitated? Those concerns should prompt an interaction with loved ones to let them know your wishes.

That was the focus of a Nov. 12 workshop, “Helping Families Start the Conversation: Advance Directives and Ethical Issues on End-of-Life Care,” presented by Father Dennis Gonzales, pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach, and Dr. Anthony Dardano, medical director of the Delray Medical Center and vice president of the Palm Beach Physicians Guild of the Catholic Medical Association.

