TEQUESTA | Father Albert Dello Russo thinks angels are misunderstood and often taken for granted. That’s why he gave a presentation Oct. 12 at St. Jude Parish.
He began by reading several prayers from various Masses that mention angels and archangels. They’re noted so often that people may not notice.
For example, a preface (the long prayer before the Eucharistic prayer) for Lent reads: “It is truly right and just, our duty and our salvation … through him the angels praise your majesty, dominions adore and powers tremble before you.”
“Well, the dominions and powers are angels,” said Father Dello Russo, who is chancellor of the Diocese of Palm Beach and lives at St. Jude in Tequesta.
Much of his talk was based upon Scripture and other ancient texts, backed up by the writing of saints and a book by Peter Kreeft called “Angels and Demons: What do we really know about them?” (Ignatius Press).
“A big piece of what I hope to do today is help you to understand that there are nine different kinds of angels in three different categories, just so that, in a broad sense, you’re familiar with these words, these names and some of the topics that you just may have never thought about,” he said.
Angels are spiritual beings created by God to carry out specific purposes.
“They’re invisible to the human eye, but all around us, and constantly carrying out the tasks that God has given to them,” Father Dello Russo said.
Angels are classified in “choirs” or ranks depending on how close they are to God.
“You could spend all kinds of hours on end digging into the topic and crisscrossing where we get our information,” he said. “A lot of it comes from the Old Testament. A lot of it comes from apochryphal literature, which is not part of our Bible.”
The ordering of angels is part of Catholic belief, but not official church dogma, Father Dello Russo said. There is still a lot that we don’t know about angels, and some of what is accepted comes from outside official sources.
“Eight out of 10 people believe that angels are real,” he said. “Despite the evident diversity in religious beliefs, it seems, from what I can find, all 12 main world religions and many others also believe in some type of angels.”
Father Dello Russo said angels are divided into three types and nine orders: seraphim, cherubim and thrones; dominions, virtues and powers; principalities, archangels and guardian angels.
“So, when you hear those words (in Scripture), they’re talking about angels,” he said.
The seraphim are the highest order, meaning they are the closest to God. “Their role is to exclusively worship and give thanks to God,” Father Dello Russo said. “Isaiah describes the seraphim as six-winged celestial beings with a fiery passion for doing immeasurable work.”
While examining each of the categories of angels, he read Bible verses in which they are mentioned.
Father Dello Russo said the Bible describes cherubim as angelic, mighty beings that encircle God’s throne. “The cherubim are depicted as having two pairs of wings and four faces, that of a lion, an ox, a human and an eagle,” he said.
Thrones dispense God’s divine justice and maintain harmony in all of the universe and the laws of the cosmos, Father Dello Russo said.
Dominions “deliver justice, they show mercy and regulate the functions of lower orders of angels.”
“Virtues are a type of angel that rules over miracles, blessings, grace, battle and encouragement. Known as brilliant or shining ones, they mainly help people struggling with their faith,” he said.
Father Dello Russo said powers are the elite sentry that holds a constant watch for demonic invasion into the world.
No. 7, principalities, are responsible for conducting divine acts of guidance, in guardianship over world leaders, he said.
The next group, archangels, are regarded as the guardians of nations and countries, Father Dello Russo said. An internet search will turn up at least 15 names for archangels, but only about seven are part of Catholic belief.
“They are concerned with the matters and events that surround them, such as politics, military activities, commerce and trade,” he said. “A particular example here would be around Michael the archangel, known as the defender of Israel in Judaism and the defender of the Church in Christianity. So, even in Judaism, Michael plays an important and prominent role.”
Father Dello Russo said there are many interesting stories tied to the archangels that can be researched. “The trick is being able to sort it, parse it, which part of it is part of the Christian understanding. But in Islam and Judaism, you’ll find reference to these archangels.”
The last ranking of angels is the guardian angel. “In some instances,” Father Dello Russo said, “a guardian angel will serve as an ethereal messenger to support and help. In other cases, they will transform and take visible form.
“Guardian angels offer guidance, support and comfort, accompanying individuals on a path of self-reliance,” he said.
At the end of his talk, he answered questions from the audience. Throughout his presentation, Father Dello Russo encouraged those in attendance to continue their own research into angels if they wished to learn more.
