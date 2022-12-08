PLB Knitting ministry 2

Father J. Scott Adams, pastor of St. Martin de Porres, holds a knitted doll representing the parish’s patron saint.
Members of the Knitting Angels group, from left: Mary Pappas; Greg Cannata, St. Martin's family life and faith formation director; and Adell Marlatt.

JENSEN BEACH  |  St. Martin de Porres Parish’s Knitting Angels ministry, which began in 2008 to provide prayer shawls for the sick and homebound, has grown by leaps and bounds, reaching out to other charitable organizations to help the needy.

The ministry group knits and crochets shawls, afghans, lap blankets, chemotherapy hats and sleeves and scarves for the needy, along with providing baptismal blankets that are presented to the newly baptized. Marcella DeSimone, one of the Knitting Angels, said, “We make all-white baptismal blankets, and sometimes I make the little hats also.”

Knitting Angels member Anne Arnold works on a blanket.

