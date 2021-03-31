DELRAY BEACH | The Knights of Columbus Florida State Council joined Cross Catholic Outreach to host a food packing event, March 20, 2021, at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic School in Delray Beach.
Some 111 volunteers met in the school’s gym to pack 40,176 meals, which will be shipped to Catholic partners in Guatemala and distributed to the hungry there. According to Cross Catholic Outreach, an estimated 1 billion people go to bed hungry each night worldwide. In the poorest countries, families sometimes go days without food and 16,000 children die every day from hunger related causes. This food packing event served as an opportunity for compassionate individuals to rally together in a corporal work of mercy.
Bill Sodan, regional administrator of the Florida Knights of Columbus and volunteer at the food packing event, said, “Partnering with Cross Catholic Outreach on this food packing activity was a great opportunity for our Knights’ councils to support our order’s Leave No Neighbor Behind program. Seeing so many Knights and their families, in addition to the parishioners all working together that morning, was really exciting and inspiring.”
Sandi Pino, senior director of Cross Catholic Outreach, said COVID-19 increased food insecurity and “greatly impacted the vulnerable, especially the poorest of the poor in developing countries.”
“Despite the logistical challenges posed by COVID-19, Cross Catholic Outreach has continued to provide the poor with food, medicine and other necessities,” she said. “The Florida Knights of Columbus food packing event provided a wonderful opportunity for volunteers to serve together in the spirit of Christ by packing nutritious meals for the poor that will nurture their physical self and cultivate their spirit.”
Jay Flood, deputy grand knight and project leader, added, “This was a phenomenal event and knowing that the food we packed was going to so many hungry families in Guatemala really made it special for our council and our parish.”
Cross Catholic Outreach is an official Catholic nonprofit 501(c)(3) relief and development organization that, since its founding in 2001, has given more than $3 billion in aid to help the poorest of the poor in more than three dozen developing countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean and other parts of the world. Further information about food packing events can be found at crosscatholic.org/youth-vs-hunger.
To learn more about the Florida Knights of Columbus, visit.floridakofc.org. Read more about the food packing event at crosscatholic.org/food-packing-florida-council/.