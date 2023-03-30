Long Sleeve Relief

The Long Sleeve Relief Drive aims to collect clean used or new men’s and women’s cotton long-sleeve shirts that can be worn in agricultural fields and will protect workers from the sun and pesticides.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  For three years in a row, the Knights of Columbus Blessed Mother Council 13338 at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach has contributed $500 checks to Florida Catholic Media’s 18th annual Long Sleeve Relief Drive that aids farmworkers in the state. It was an advertisement in the newspaper that made them aware of the drive, said past council trustee Dominic Scaduto.

His Knights council donates funds to many local charities, he said, to support a variety of different causes. Scaduto saw the ad for the Long Sleeve Relief Drive and thought it would be a worthy project, and the council’s officers agreed.

