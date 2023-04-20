Kindoo

Marybeth Peña, right, talks to KinDoo students about how to prepare meals that are healthy and economical.

INDIANTOWN | Change is coming to a rural community educational center begun eight years ago by two women religious looking to help empower individuals and families. Sister Mary Dooley and Sister Kate Kinnally, both School Sisters of Notre Dame, will retire in June and their Indiantown program will become part of a larger agency.

The sisters started the nonprofit KinDoo Family Center, 14557 S.W. 174th Court, after working many years at Hope Rural School in Indiantown and realizing that the parents of many of their students lacked basic education. The adults from Guatemala, Mexico and Haiti, especially the women, were sorely in need, Sister Dooley said.

