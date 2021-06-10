PALM BEACH GARDENS | “In the Diocese of Palm Beach, like Mary, the Hispanic community says ‘yes,’” proclaimed Father Duvan Bermudez at the Encuentro XXXIII livestream event May 16, 2021.

Every year, the Catholic Hispanic community comes together for a spiritual encounter, or encuentro, with Christ. This popular event typically attracts hundreds of parishioners from throughout the diocese’s five-county area and, for the year 2020, the Encuentro event was scheduled to be held at the South Florida Fairgrounds in anticipation of hosting 5,000 people for a day of spiritual growth and fellowship. However, the COVID-19 pandemic hindered Father Bermudez’s plans for the largest Encuentro gathering yet. “Transitioning to an online event wasn’t easy, but it has allowed us to stay connected with parishioners and accompany them on their spiritual journey through the hardships of the pandemic,” said Father Bermudez, director of Hispanic Ministries and the School of Christian Formation.

Although separated by screens and social distancing, those who tuned in to the thirty third diocesan Encuentro, livestreamed from the Family Life Center at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, found the annual event dynamic and unifying. The presence of parishioners from approximately 24 parishes was an indication of the Catholic Hispanic community’s desire to honor the Blessed Mother through the theme, “In the Diocese of Palm Beach, like Mary, the Hispanic community says ‘yes.’”

Joined by Armando Garcia from Radio Católica, Father Bermudez broadcasted live from the Family Life Center at the cathedral to the radio station’s online TV platform, as well as to the diocesan Hispanic Ministry’s YouTube and Facebook pages, and to Radio la Divina Misericordia. The hosts introduced each parish group joining virtually from their church location. A musical group from St. Andrew Church in Stuart performed an original composition by Anibal Guzman, which reflected this year’s Encuentro theme.

“In the Diocese of Palm Beach, like Mary, the Hispanic community says yes: yes to life, yes to love, yes to justice, yes to peace,” the lyrics stated in Spanish.

This year’s Encuentro event included an invitation by Father Bermudez for each parish to represent the Marian theme through an original song, poem, liturgical dance, or other artistic performance, which was then livestreamed via Zoom for everyone watching at home. Viewers joined from as far as Guatemala and Ecuador. Notable artistic presentations were Sacred Heart Parish in Okeechobee’s poem to Our Lady of Guadalupe, a mimed morality play on the beatitudes from St. Peter Parish in Jupiter, and a Latin band made up of parishioners from St. Andrew Parish in Stuart playing a Marian song.

“By each parish performing something special, it’s a way to get everyone involved and engaged with the livestream. It also reflects the different Hispanic cultures and brings the local groups together as a family — each parish is a family,” Father Bermudez said. “The Hispanic Pastoral Plan urges all parishes to work for the family, which is the center of the Church.”

The aspect of parishes being a family ties into the larger Hispanic Pastoral Plan, on which Father Bermudez and the Hispanic Ministry team continue to focus their efforts. In support of this message, the Encuentro event included a presentation from Dora Tobar, who has been dedicated to the research and development of spiritual training and family life programs. She designed the program “The Happy Couple” and was editor-in-chief of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ website for Hispanic couples. She is also the director of Family and Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana and authored “Formación de Padres al Liderazgo” of Loyola Press. Tobar’s lecture focused on how to live out faith in the family and how families impact parishes on the local level to form the domestic Church.

Watch the full livestream of the Encuentro XXXIII event, including Dora Tobar’s lecture and parish musical presentations, on www.Facebook.com/DiocesePBHispanicMinistry. To learn more about the Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/hispanic-ministry.