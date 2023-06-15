Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito-column

The month of June has brought to Florida the heat for which our summers are so well known. The intense heat of the sun can become uncomfortable, but it can also be quite a solace. It is the warmth of the sun that brings people to our beaches, shores and the ocean sides. Many of us have experienced the warmth of the sun seeping into our bones after coming from an especially cold air-conditioned house or building.

Heat can be intense, and intensity is surely a mark of God’s infinite love. It is such intensity that underlines the famous canticle of praise found in the Book of Daniel (3:66): Fire and heat, bless the Lord; praise and exalt Him above all forever.

